Photos: DJ E-Cannon wins the inaugural Tiny Stacks DJ Battle at Dayton Metro Library

As part of Dayton Metro's Library's ongoing celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, the Tiny Stacks series came to main branch in downtown Dayton on August 12, 2023 for a DJ battle in the library atrium.

DJ E-Cannon and DJ Cuest, both from Dayton, took to their turntables in front of a live audience of library goers for three battle rounds: old school hip-gop, early 00’s hip-hop, and present-day hip-hop. DJ Cannon emerged victorious, winning two out of three rounds by crowd vote. The battle was followed by a dance party featuring both DJs.

WYSO music photographer Ruthie Herman was there to capture the event. The Tiny Stacks series is a collaboration between WYSO, Dayton Metro Library, and the International College of Broadcasting supported by Friends of Dayton Metro Library.