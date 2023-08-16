© 2023 WYSO
Photos: DJ E-Cannon wins the inaugural Tiny Stacks DJ Battle at Dayton Metro Library

WYSO | By Ruthie Herman,
Juliet Fromholt
Published August 16, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT
Erin Cannon (DJ ECannon) performs at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
1 of 38  — tiny stacks dj battle-24.jpg
Erin Cannon (DJ ECannon) performs at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
DJ Cuest performs at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
2 of 38  — tiny stacks dj battle-8.jpg
DJ Cuest performs at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Erin Cannon (DJ ECannon) performs at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
3 of 38  — tiny stacks dj battle-1.jpg
Erin Cannon (DJ ECannon) performs at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
DJ Cuest performs at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
4 of 38  — tiny stacks dj battle-2.jpg
DJ Cuest performs at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Erin Cannon (DJ ECannon) performs at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
5 of 38  — tiny stacks dj battle-3.jpg
Erin Cannon (DJ ECannon) performs at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Erin Cannon (DJ ECannon) performs at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
6 of 38  — tiny stacks dj battle-5.jpg
Erin Cannon (DJ ECannon) performs at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Attendees at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
7 of 38  — tiny stacks dj battle-9.jpg
Attendees at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Attendees at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
8 of 38  — tiny stacks dj battle-10.jpg
Attendees at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Library display at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
9 of 38  — tiny stacks dj battle-11.jpg
Library display at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Attendees at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
10 of 38  — tiny stacks dj battle-12.jpg
Attendees at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Attendees at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
11 of 38  — tiny stacks dj battle-16.jpg
Attendees at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Attendees at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
12 of 38  — tiny stacks dj battle-17.jpg
Attendees at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Attendees at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
13 of 38  — tiny stacks dj battle-18.jpg
Attendees at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Attendees at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
14 of 38  — tiny stacks dj battle-15.jpg
Attendees at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Attendees at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
15 of 38  — tiny stacks dj battle-14.jpg
Attendees at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
DJ Cuest performs at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
16 of 38  — tiny stacks dj battle-19.jpg
DJ Cuest performs at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
DJ Cuest performs at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
17 of 38  — tiny stacks dj battle-22.jpg
DJ Cuest performs at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Attendees at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
18 of 38  — tiny stacks dj battle-20.jpg
Attendees at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Attendees at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
19 of 38  — tiny stacks dj battle-21.jpg
Attendees at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Attendees at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
20 of 38  — tiny stacks dj battle-23.jpg
Attendees at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Erin Cannon (DJ ECannon) performs at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
21 of 38  — tiny stacks dj battle-25.jpg
Erin Cannon (DJ ECannon) performs at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Attendees at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
22 of 38  — tiny stacks dj battle-28.jpg
Attendees at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Erin Cannon (DJ ECannon) performs at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
23 of 38  — tiny stacks dj battle-27.jpg
Erin Cannon (DJ ECannon) performs at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Attendees at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
24 of 38  — tiny stacks dj battle-26.jpg
Attendees at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Attendees at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
25 of 38  — tiny stacks dj battle-31.jpg
Attendees at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Attendees at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
26 of 38  — tiny stacks dj battle-30.jpg
Attendees at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Attendees at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
27 of 38  — tiny stacks dj battle-33.jpg
Attendees at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Attendees at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
28 of 38  — tiny stacks dj battle-32.jpg
Attendees at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Attendees at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
29 of 38  — tiny stacks dj battle-35.jpg
Attendees at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Attendees at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
30 of 38  — tiny stacks dj battle-36.jpg
Attendees at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Attendees at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
31 of 38  — tiny stacks dj battle-39.jpg
Attendees at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Attendees at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
32 of 38  — tiny stacks dj battle-37.jpg
Attendees at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Erin Cannon (DJ ECannon) performs at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
33 of 38  — tiny stacks dj battle-38.jpg
Erin Cannon (DJ ECannon) performs at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
DJ Cuest performs at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
34 of 38  — tiny stacks dj battle-42.jpg
DJ Cuest performs at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Attendees at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
35 of 38  — tiny stacks dj battle-41.jpg
Attendees at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Attendees at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
36 of 38  — tiny stacks dj battle-44.jpg
Attendees at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
DJ Cuest performs at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
37 of 38  — tiny stacks dj battle-45.jpg
DJ Cuest performs at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Attendees at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
38 of 38  — tiny stacks dj battle-47.jpg
Attendees at the Tiny Stacks DJ Battle on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie

As part of Dayton Metro's Library's ongoing celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, the Tiny Stacks series came to main branch in downtown Dayton on August 12, 2023 for a DJ battle in the library atrium.

DJ E-Cannon and DJ Cuest, both from Dayton, took to their turntables in front of a live audience of library goers for three battle rounds: old school hip-gop, early 00’s hip-hop, and present-day hip-hop. DJ Cannon emerged victorious, winning two out of three rounds by crowd vote. The battle was followed by a dance party featuring both DJs.

WYSO music photographer Ruthie Herman was there to capture the event. The Tiny Stacks series is a collaboration between WYSO, Dayton Metro Library, and the International College of Broadcasting supported by Friends of Dayton Metro Library.

Ruthie Herman
See stories by Ruthie Herman
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt