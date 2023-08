Photos: Dayton hip-hop takes center stage at Levitt Pavilion during WYSO's 2023 Listener Appreciation Concert

As music fans around the world celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop throughout the month of August, Dayton celebrated its homegrown artists at Levitt Pavilion.

Saturday, August 5 marked the 2023 WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert, an evening of local hip-hop that kicked off with opener Trey Posey. Eman Jones, TINO, and K. Carter headlined the concert, each performing with a live band and a host of guest artists.

WYSO music photographer Ruthie Herman was there to capture the event.