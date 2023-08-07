New Hits from Ohio artists: 'good operator'

Mystique.

Talent.

Star potential.

Local rapper/heavy metal artist NOL1F3 checks all of those boxes. This guy’s got the goods. If you want to see/hear it for yourself, you can check out his latest and dope new single good operator. NOL1F3 flows almost effortlessly on a boom-bap flavored beat (courtesy of producer UNDERBEATZ) like a pro. And, he’s sharp lyrically.

You didn’t see a typo when you saw the words “heavy metal artist” used to describe NOL1F3. He can drop a typical rap cut like good operator, and then hit us with something as gnarly as this. To be able to switch genres, but at the same time be able to meld them is…kind of amazing.

Check out the single good operator below. WARNING: The song is NSFW, so you may wanna be careful blasting it in your office. Ditto for the other song I mentioned earlier. Don’t let the curse words deter you from listening to the music of NOL1F3. You’ll miss out on something special.