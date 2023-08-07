© 2023 WYSO
Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.

New Hits from Ohio artists: 'good operator'

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published August 7, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT
contributed

Mystique.

Talent.

Star potential.

Local rapper/heavy metal artist NOL1F3 checks all of those boxes. This guy’s got the goods. If you want to see/hear it for yourself, you can check out his latest and dope new single good operator. NOL1F3 flows almost effortlessly on a boom-bap flavored beat (courtesy of producer UNDERBEATZ) like a pro. And, he’s sharp lyrically.

You didn’t see a typo when you saw the words “heavy metal artist” used to describe NOL1F3. He can drop a typical rap cut like good operator, and then hit us with something as gnarly as this. To be able to switch genres, but at the same time be able to meld them is…kind of amazing.

Check out the single good operator below. WARNING: The song is NSFW, so you may wanna be careful blasting it in your office. Ditto for the other song I mentioned earlier. Don’t let the curse words deter you from listening to the music of NOL1F3. You’ll miss out on something special.

Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
