Arts & Culture

Prince rained down on Dayton in 1980

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published August 5, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT
A ticket to Prince's April 20, 1980 concert at UD Arena
contributed

His Royal Badness rocked our city in the early 1980’s. 1980 to be exact. On April 20 of that year, Prince opened for none other than Rick James on the Fire It Up Tour at UD Arena.

While there aren’t any written or audio accounts of the concert, below is a bunch of visual info for you to check out. Also, there’s a YouTube video (courtesy of BOHM ENTERTAINMENT 77 Beverly Park) that gives you an idea of what the Dayton concert sounded like (the concert on the video took place in Atlanta, Georgia). If you’re a Prince fan, a historian, or just a longtime Miami Valley resident, these pics and the video should put a smile on your face…especially if you attended the concert. If you were there, what do you remember? How was the show?

Also, if you saw the show, I’m soooo jealous.

Image courtesy of setlist.fm
courtesy of princevault.com
courtesy of princevault.com

Arts & Culture Music
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
