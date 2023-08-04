What's Great in Dayton: August 4 - 10, 2023

First Friday: Today is First Friday! So much going on in downtown Dayton. Front Street has all artists available on Friday night.

Small Farm & Food: On Saturday there is a Small Farm & Food Fest. This all-ages festival offers hands-on activities, demonstrations, local speakers, and a pop-up farmers market that focuses on healthy eating and sustainable living. It’s at Carriage Hill MetroPark, 10am to 5pm and there is no cost.

Art in the City: All over downtown Dayton on Saturday is Art in the City from 1 to 7pm, and from 3 to 5pm, I’ll be playing my accordion near the Neon.

A concert in Smith Gardens: On Sunday evening is the Oakwood Blanket Concert with Blue Eighty. It’s in Smith Gardens at 7pm. Bring a blanket.

Miami Valley Bikeways Map and Guide: The newest edition of the Miami Valley Bikeways Map and Guide is available. It celebrates the Golden Anniversary of the trails – 50 Years of Trails – providing the latest updates to amenities access points and attractions.

Live music at the Levitt: The Levitt Pavilion concerts are in full swing. This is in downtown Dayton across from the Dayton Convention Center. They have concerts on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7pm. There is no cost and bring a folding chair or a blanket to be comfortable on the park.