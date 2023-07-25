New Hits from Ohio artists: 'Almost Sober'

Breezy, laid back rock songs still…rock. Case in point, this new single from Dayton, Ohio based “Hip-Hop/Rock fusion band” The Bread Heels called Almost Sober.

Almost Sober is reminiscent of classic alterna-rock songs like Drive from the band Incubus. It’s also a song for the ‘heads, if you know what I mean, but it’s also accessible to a wider swath of potential listeners…so you don’t need to own a bong to dig the song.

You can listen to the single by checking out their new EP, Toasted (ha!) here. With more exposure and more songs released, The Bread Heels could make some noise sooner than later.