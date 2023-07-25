© 2023 WYSO
New Hits from Ohio artists: 'Almost Sober'

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published July 25, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT

Breezy, laid back rock songs still…rock. Case in point, this new single from Dayton, Ohio based “Hip-Hop/Rock fusion band” The Bread Heels called Almost Sober.

Almost Sober is reminiscent of classic alterna-rock songs like Drive from the band Incubus. It’s also a song for the ‘heads, if you know what I mean, but it’s also accessible to a wider swath of potential listeners…so you don’t need to own a bong to dig the song.

You can listen to the single by checking out their new EP, Toasted (ha!) here. With more exposure and more songs released, The Bread Heels could make some noise sooner than later.

Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
See stories by Greg Simms Jr.