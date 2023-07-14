What's Great in Dayton: July 14 - 20, 2023

National Mac N' Cheese Day: Today is National Mac N' Cheese Day. A group of trucks are offering Mac n' Cheese and thematic dishes in addition to their standard menus at the Yellow Cab Tavern, 5 to 9pm.

A New Orleans style brass band: Up in Troy tonight is Mike Wade and the Nasty Natti Brass Band. This nine + piece band is bringing New Orleans style brass with a crazy bit of jazz, fusion, and funk in the mix. 7:30pm.

Films for the whole family: The SUMMER FAMILY FILM FEST is on Saturday. It's at The Neon and doors open at 10:30am. There is no cost for tickets. Saturday it's The Odd Squad

The history of the Berry Company: The Carillon Historical Park have a new exhibit all about the Berry Company. This explores the Berry Company's history in the development of the Yellow Pages.

Summer concerts at Levitt Pavilion: The Levitt Pavilion concerts are in full swing. This is in downtown Dayton across from the Dayton Convention Center. They have concerts on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7pm. There is no cost and bring a folding chair or a blanket to be comfortable on the park.

Last chance for the Montgomery County Fair: And you can still go to the Montgomery County Fair…it wraps up Saturday night.