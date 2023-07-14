© 2023 WYSO
Arts & Culture

What's Great in Dayton: July 14 - 20, 2023

WYSO | By Charlie Campbell
Published July 14, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT
Mike Wade and the Nasty Natti Brass Band will perform tonight in Troy

Charlie Campbell's picks for what to do and see this week in southwest Ohio

National Mac N' Cheese Day: Today is National Mac N' Cheese Day. A group of trucks are offering Mac n' Cheese and thematic dishes in addition to their standard menus at the Yellow Cab Tavern, 5 to 9pm.

A New Orleans style brass band: Up in Troy tonight is Mike Wade and the Nasty Natti Brass Band. This nine + piece band is bringing New Orleans style brass with a crazy bit of jazz, fusion, and funk in the mix. 7:30pm.

Films for the whole family: The SUMMER FAMILY FILM FEST is on Saturday. It's at The Neon and doors open at 10:30am. There is no cost for tickets. Saturday it's The Odd Squad 

The history of the Berry Company: The Carillon Historical Park have a new exhibit all about the Berry Company. This explores the Berry Company's history in the development of the Yellow Pages.

Summer concerts at Levitt Pavilion: The Levitt Pavilion concerts are in full swing. This is in downtown Dayton across from the Dayton Convention Center. They have concerts on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7pm. There is no cost and bring a folding chair or a blanket to be comfortable on the park.

Last chance for the Montgomery County Fair: And you can still go to the Montgomery County Fair…it wraps up Saturday night.

Charlie Campbell
Charlie Campbell wants to spread the news of so many wonderful aspects in the greater Dayton area. He is a cheerleader and a real believer that our area is the place to be. He has been active in this area for almost 40 years and you can hear him weekly at WYSO.
