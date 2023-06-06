Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.
Photos: Lung and Freya's Felines rock Levitt Pavilion for culmination of Pride on 5th
1 of 30 — Levitt Pride on 5th-27.jpg
LUNG performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
2 of 30 — Levitt Pride on 5th-1.jpg
Freya’s Felines performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
3 of 30 — Levitt Pride on 5th-3.jpg
Freya’s Felines performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
4 of 30 — Levitt Pride on 5th-4.jpg
Freya’s Felines performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
5 of 30 — Levitt Pride on 5th-5.jpg
Freya’s Felines performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
6 of 30 — Levitt Pride on 5th-7.jpg
Freya’s Felines performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
7 of 30 — Levitt Pride on 5th-9.jpg
Freya’s Felines performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
8 of 30 — Levitt Pride on 5th-10.jpg
Freya’s Felines performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
9 of 30 — Levitt Pride on 5th-11.jpg
Attendees at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
10 of 30 — Levitt Pride on 5th-12.jpg
Attendees at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
11 of 30 — Levitt Pride on 5th-13.jpg
Attendees at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
12 of 30 — Levitt Pride on 5th-14.jpg
Attendees at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
13 of 30 — Levitt Pride on 5th-15.jpg
Attendees at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
14 of 30 — Levitt Pride on 5th-17.jpg
LUNG performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
15 of 30 — Levitt Pride on 5th-18.jpg
LUNG performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
16 of 30 — Levitt Pride on 5th-19.jpg
LUNG performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
17 of 30 — Levitt Pride on 5th-21.jpg
LUNG performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
18 of 30 — Levitt Pride on 5th-23.jpg
LUNG performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
19 of 30 — Levitt Pride on 5th-24.jpg
LUNG performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
20 of 30 — Levitt Pride on 5th-26.jpg
LUNG performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
21 of 30 — Levitt Pride on 5th-28.jpg
Attendees at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
22 of 30 — Levitt Pride on 5th-29.jpg
Attendees at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
23 of 30 — Levitt Pride on 5th-30.jpg
Attendees at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
24 of 30 — Levitt Pride on 5th-32.jpg
LUNG performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
25 of 30 — Levitt Pride on 5th-33.jpg
LUNG performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
26 of 30 — Levitt Pride on 5th-34.jpg
LUNG performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
27 of 30 — Levitt Pride on 5th-35.jpg
Attendees at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
28 of 30 — Levitt Pride on 5th-36.jpg
LUNG performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
29 of 30 — Levitt Pride on 5th-37.jpg
Attendees at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
30 of 30 — Levitt Pride on 5th-38.jpg
Attendees at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Pride month kicked off in downtown Dayton with celebrations throughout the city on Saturday, June 4. The second annual Pride on 5th featured events in the Oregon District and at Levitt Pavilion including vendors, food, youth activities, and lots of live music.
To cap off the day, WYSO partnered with Pride on 5th organizers, Dykes of Dayton, for a concert at Levitt Pavilion featuring Freya's Felines and Lung.
WYSO Music photographer Ruthie Herman was there to capture the evening.