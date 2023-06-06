© 2023 WYSO
Arts & Culture
Miami Valley Music Focus
Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.

Photos: Lung and Freya's Felines rock Levitt Pavilion for culmination of Pride on 5th

WYSO | By Ruthie Herman,
Juliet Fromholt
Published June 6, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT
LUNG performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
1 of 30  — Levitt Pride on 5th-27.jpg
LUNG performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Freya's Felines performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
2 of 30  — Levitt Pride on 5th-1.jpg
Freya’s Felines performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Freya's Felines performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
3 of 30  — Levitt Pride on 5th-3.jpg
Freya’s Felines performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Freya's Felines performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
4 of 30  — Levitt Pride on 5th-4.jpg
Freya’s Felines performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Freya's Felines performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
5 of 30  — Levitt Pride on 5th-5.jpg
Freya’s Felines performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Freya's Felines performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
6 of 30  — Levitt Pride on 5th-7.jpg
Freya’s Felines performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Freya's Felines performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
7 of 30  — Levitt Pride on 5th-9.jpg
Freya’s Felines performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Freya's Felines performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
8 of 30  — Levitt Pride on 5th-10.jpg
Freya’s Felines performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Attendees at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
9 of 30  — Levitt Pride on 5th-11.jpg
Attendees at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Attendees at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
10 of 30  — Levitt Pride on 5th-12.jpg
Attendees at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Attendees at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
11 of 30  — Levitt Pride on 5th-13.jpg
Attendees at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Attendees at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
12 of 30  — Levitt Pride on 5th-14.jpg
Attendees at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Attendees at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
13 of 30  — Levitt Pride on 5th-15.jpg
Attendees at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
LUNG performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
14 of 30  — Levitt Pride on 5th-17.jpg
LUNG performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
LUNG performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
15 of 30  — Levitt Pride on 5th-18.jpg
LUNG performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
LUNG performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
16 of 30  — Levitt Pride on 5th-19.jpg
LUNG performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
LUNG performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
17 of 30  — Levitt Pride on 5th-21.jpg
LUNG performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
LUNG performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
18 of 30  — Levitt Pride on 5th-23.jpg
LUNG performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
LUNG performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
19 of 30  — Levitt Pride on 5th-24.jpg
LUNG performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
LUNG performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
20 of 30  — Levitt Pride on 5th-26.jpg
LUNG performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Attendees at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
21 of 30  — Levitt Pride on 5th-28.jpg
Attendees at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Attendees at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
22 of 30  — Levitt Pride on 5th-29.jpg
Attendees at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Attendees at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
23 of 30  — Levitt Pride on 5th-30.jpg
Attendees at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
LUNG performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
24 of 30  — Levitt Pride on 5th-32.jpg
LUNG performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
LUNG performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
25 of 30  — Levitt Pride on 5th-33.jpg
LUNG performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
LUNG performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
26 of 30  — Levitt Pride on 5th-34.jpg
LUNG performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Attendees at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
27 of 30  — Levitt Pride on 5th-35.jpg
Attendees at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
LUNG performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
28 of 30  — Levitt Pride on 5th-36.jpg
LUNG performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Attendees at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
29 of 30  — Levitt Pride on 5th-37.jpg
Attendees at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Attendees at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
30 of 30  — Levitt Pride on 5th-38.jpg
Attendees at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie

Pride month kicked off in downtown Dayton with celebrations throughout the city on Saturday, June 4. The second annual Pride on 5th featured events in the Oregon District and at Levitt Pavilion including vendors, food, youth activities, and lots of live music.

To cap off the day, WYSO partnered with Pride on 5th organizers, Dykes of Dayton, for a concert at Levitt Pavilion featuring Freya's Felines and Lung.

WYSO Music photographer Ruthie Herman was there to capture the evening.

Ruthie Herman
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
