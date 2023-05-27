June music events celebrating PRIDE, Dayton local music, and WYSO coming to venues near you.

Jerry Kenney: Juliet, we're going to talk about some upcoming events, and these aren't necessarily WYSO events, but we're going to be out and about in the community and working with some other groups on some terrific music events.

Juliet Fromholt: Yeah, thank you for having me, Jerry. We are really excited to be partnering with a lot of local groups and organizations throughout the month of June to bring our community some amazing live music. We're going to be kicking things off on June 3rd as part of our community wide Dayton celebration of Pride with Pride on Fifth. That is an all-day event, part of the, you know, larger downtown Dayton Pride celebrations that'll be happening all over the city.

This particular one is going to be centered in the Oregon district and at Levitt Pavilion, there'll be a teen Pride music festival going on from noon to three, and that WYSO is partnering for the evening performance at Levitt Pavilion that night, which starts at 7p.m., that will be Freya's Felines and Lung. If you didn't get a chance to see Lung at Sonic Springs back in April, or you saw them and absolutely fell in love, this is your opportunity to see them live, free and open to the public in an outdoor setting and supporting inclusivity and our community wide pride celebration.

Jerry: That's great. I had a chance to see Lung for the first time perform at Sonic Springs and I'm a new and very enthusiastic fan, so looking forward to seeing them again.

Juliet: Absolutely. They put on one heck of a live show, so we hope to see you there for that. We're going to keep things rolling the following weekend at Riverscape Metro Park at For Dayton by Dayton. WYSO is so proud to be a media sponsor for this event. It is presented by Dayton Children's but put on by local hip hop artist K. Carter. This is the fourth year for this event, and it combines music from all different corners of our community. Again, free and open to the public.

This is a really good opportunity to bring your family and get exposed to local music. Everything from soul to hip hop, rock and roll, reggae and everything in between. There'll be food trucks, there'll be vendors, and we're so pleased to support this event. Some of our favorites on the stage, K. Carter himself, Heather Redman and The Reputation, The Luv Locz Experiment Yuppie, The 1984 Draft, Luther Suede, a younger R&B singer who we just recently featured on the station and many more.

Jerry: So it's great that WYSO is out and about. Anything else we should know about?

Juliet: Yeah, we're going to take it up to Springfield. We've been talking about Dayton, but we'll be taking it up to Springfield on June 16. That's a Friday night. You may have heard about Come Together the big Beatles rooftop tribute that happens in Dayton every summer. And that is still happening in August at Yellow Cab Tavern, but the folks that put on that event were invited to bring it to Springfield. So, on the 16th, they're going to be performing a Beatles tribute show live on top of the rooftop parking garage right there on the National Road Commons, which, if you're familiar with downtown Springfield, is right near Mother Stewart's.

WYSO is so excited to partner on this event. A lot of our favorite local musicians are involved in this show. It's always a huge success in Dayton, and we're so excited to be part of sharing it with the Springfield community. There are VIP options, but this is another one that is overall free and open to the public.

Jerry: It's great to see Springfield is joining in this effort with a lot of great people and organizations to create a resurgence in their communities.

Juliet: Yeah, we just had IndieCraft just last weekend in downtown Springfield at a variety of venues, so we're really excited to see our Dayton music scene, our Yellow Springs music scene and our Springfield music scene kind of coming together, folks getting to explore different parts of the region while enjoying some live music, which if you want to see some awesome photos of IndieCraft, go WYSO.org. We've got both days photographed and captured by our freelance photographer Ruthie Hermann. WYSO.org is where you will also find information on all of the events that I'm telling you about today. Those are under the events tab.

Jerry: These are great events and we sure hope listeners will make it out to see some, if not all of those events. And there are a lot of cool things underway in the music department. We're not going to let any cats out of the bag today, but we will have you back as those ideas and efforts come to fruition.

Juliet: Definitely, yeah. Thank you so much, Jerry and I look forward to seeing everybody out in the community for some live music in the next few weeks.