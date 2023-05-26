New Hits from Ohio artists: 'Revolution'

If you live in Yellow Springs, you probably already know about the band Mojo Power. The band, based out of the village, plays a mash-up of Hip-Hop, Funk, Rock, and counts a live DJ as a member. They’ve played many shows in their hometown, and around the Miami Valley. And, they aren’t strangers to the WYSO family.

They’ve also made great music, and one example of this is the single Revolution. The song, which speaks about personal revolution and change, is a clever mix of several different genres of music (Hip-Hop, Funk…you get the picture). Mojo Power pulls off this synthesis of sounds very well for a song that rocks.

<a href="https://mojopower.bandcamp.com/album/mojo-power-live-2019">Mojo Power Live 2019 by Mojo Power</a>

Mojo Power will perform at shows in Yellow Springs this summer. Plan to go see them, and support them.

