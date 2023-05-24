© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

WATCH: Luv Locz Experiment perform in the stacks at the Trotwood branch of Dayton Metro Library

WYSO | By Peter Day
Published May 24, 2023 at 9:47 AM EDT
WYSO

In September 2022, the Luv Locz Experiment filled the Trotwood library with music as part of the Dayton Metro Library's Tiny Stacks series. The eight-piece reggae & funk collective took the stage in the teen fiction section of the library. Watch their full performance here:

“Y'all ready to get funky with us?” Natural Onyx, one of the lead singers from Luv Locz Experiment, asks the audience. “One thing about us Ohioans is we know how to party.”

The next song, “Gem City Funk,” pays homage to the band’s hometown of Dayton. Luv Locz isn’t afraid of celebrating their roots in the birthplace of funk, an origin that is also reflected in their sound. Deep, groovy bass lines and intricate drum beats create an irresistible groove, and make a perfect bed for soulful vocals and horns. The band also expresses their reggae influences, with socially conscious lyrics and laidback, syncopated rhythms.

Luv Locz Experiment released their second record, Strange Fruit, on April 28, 2023. To learn more about the album, listen to WYSO contributor Greg Simms Jr's conversation with the band on Kaleidoscope.

Musicians:

Nuski On Go - Drums
Matte Eugene - Bass Guitar
Ross Hill - Keys
Ciam Carr - Guitar
Chris Kennedy - Percussion
Natural Oynx - Lead vocals
JayVez - Acoustic Gutiar
Phil Hutchison - Horn

The 2022 season of Tiny Stacks was a collaboration of the Dayton Metro Library, WYSO, the International College of Broadcasting, and the Home of Urban Creative Arts. The series is made possible with support from Friends of the Dayton Metro Library.

Tags
Arts & Culture MusicTiny StacksDayton Metro Library
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
See stories by Peter Day