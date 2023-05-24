WATCH: Luv Locz Experiment perform in the stacks at the Trotwood branch of Dayton Metro Library

In September 2022, the Luv Locz Experiment filled the Trotwood library with music as part of the Dayton Metro Library's Tiny Stacks series. The eight-piece reggae & funk collective took the stage in the teen fiction section of the library. Watch their full performance here:

“Y'all ready to get funky with us?” Natural Onyx, one of the lead singers from Luv Locz Experiment, asks the audience. “One thing about us Ohioans is we know how to party.”

The next song, “Gem City Funk,” pays homage to the band’s hometown of Dayton. Luv Locz isn’t afraid of celebrating their roots in the birthplace of funk, an origin that is also reflected in their sound. Deep, groovy bass lines and intricate drum beats create an irresistible groove, and make a perfect bed for soulful vocals and horns. The band also expresses their reggae influences, with socially conscious lyrics and laidback, syncopated rhythms.

Luv Locz Experiment released their second record, Strange Fruit, on April 28, 2023. To learn more about the album, listen to WYSO contributor Greg Simms Jr's conversation with the band on Kaleidoscope.

Musicians:

Nuski On Go - Drums

Matte Eugene - Bass Guitar

Ross Hill - Keys

Ciam Carr - Guitar

Chris Kennedy - Percussion

Natural Oynx - Lead vocals

JayVez - Acoustic Gutiar

Phil Hutchison - Horn

The 2022 season of Tiny Stacks was a collaboration of the Dayton Metro Library, WYSO, the International College of Broadcasting, and the Home of Urban Creative Arts. The series is made possible with support from Friends of the Dayton Metro Library.

