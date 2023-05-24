© 2023 WYSO
Arts & Culture
Miami Valley Music Focus
Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.

Photos: Musical celebration continues in Springfield at day two of IndieCraft

WYSO | By Ruthie Herman,
Juliet Fromholt
Published May 24, 2023 at 8:59 PM EDT
Texas King performs at IndieCraft on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Springfield, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Texas King performs at IndieCraft on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Springfield, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
With night one of IndieCraft 2023 successfully wrapped, the festivities continued on Saturday May 20 in downtown Springfield at COHatch, Mother Stewarts, Station 1, and the newly revitalized State Theater.

Artists for day two of IndieCraft included: Dave & Friends, Dynamo Fuzz, Carriers, Great Serpent Mound of Ohio, The Factory Line, Loviet, Lilly Hiatt, Heather Redman and the Reputation, and Texas King.

WYSO music photographer Ruthie Herman was on hand to capture the event for us.

