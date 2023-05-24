Photos: Musical celebration continues in Springfield at day two of IndieCraft

With night one of IndieCraft 2023 successfully wrapped, the festivities continued on Saturday May 20 in downtown Springfield at COHatch, Mother Stewarts, Station 1, and the newly revitalized State Theater.

Artists for day two of IndieCraft included: Dave & Friends, Dynamo Fuzz, Carriers, Great Serpent Mound of Ohio, The Factory Line, Loviet, Lilly Hiatt, Heather Redman and the Reputation, and Texas King.

WYSO music photographer Ruthie Herman was on hand to capture the event for us.