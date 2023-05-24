Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.
Photos: Musical celebration continues in Springfield at day two of IndieCraft
1 of 44 — indiecraft day 2-63.jpg
Texas King performs at IndieCraft on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Springfield, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
2 of 44 — indiecraft day 2-1.jpg
Dave & Friends performs at IndieCraft on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Springfield, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
3 of 44 — indiecraft day 2-2.jpg
Dave & Friends performs at IndieCraft on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Springfield, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
4 of 44 — indiecraft day 2-4.jpg
Dave & Friends performs at IndieCraft on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Springfield, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
5 of 44 — indiecraft day 2-5.jpg
Dave & Friends performs at IndieCraft on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Springfield, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
6 of 44 — indiecraft day 2-6.jpg
Attendees at IndieCraft on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Springfield, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
7 of 44 — indiecraft day 2-8.jpg
Attendees at IndieCraft on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Springfield, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
8 of 44 — indiecraft day 2-9.jpg
Attendees at IndieCraft on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Springfield, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
9 of 44 — indiecraft day 2-10.jpg
Dynamo Fuzz performs at IndieCraft on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Springfield, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
10 of 44 — indiecraft day 2-11.jpg
Dynamo Fuzz performs at IndieCraft on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Springfield, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
11 of 44 — indiecraft day 2-12.jpg
Dynamo Fuzz performs at IndieCraft on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Springfield, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
12 of 44 — indiecraft day 2-14.jpg
Dynamo Fuzz performs at IndieCraft on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Springfield, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
13 of 44 — indiecraft day 2-15.jpg
Attendees at IndieCraft on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Springfield, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
14 of 44 — indiecraft day 2-16.jpg
Attendees at IndieCraft on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Springfield, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
15 of 44 — indiecraft day 2-17.jpg
Attendees at IndieCraft on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Springfield, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
16 of 44 — indiecraft day 2-18.jpg
Attendees at IndieCraft on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Springfield, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
17 of 44 — indiecraft day 2-20.jpg
Attendees at IndieCraft on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Springfield, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
18 of 44 — indiecraft day 2-21.jpg
Carriers performs at IndieCraft on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Springfield, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
19 of 44 — indiecraft day 2-22.jpg
Carriers performs at IndieCraft on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Springfield, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
20 of 44 — indiecraft day 2-27.jpg
Great Serpent Mound of Ohio performs at IndieCraft on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Springfield, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
21 of 44 — indiecraft day 2-28.jpg
Great Serpent Mound of Ohio performs at IndieCraft on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Springfield, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
22 of 44 — indiecraft day 2-31.jpg
Great Serpent Mound of Ohio performs at IndieCraft on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Springfield, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
23 of 44 — indiecraft day 2-32.jpg
Great Serpent Mound of Ohio performs at IndieCraft on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Springfield, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
24 of 44 — indiecraft day 2-33.jpg
Attendees at IndieCraft on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Springfield, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
25 of 44 — indiecraft day 2-34.jpg
The Factory Line performs at IndieCraft on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Springfield, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
26 of 44 — indiecraft day 2-36.jpg
The Factory Line performs at IndieCraft on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Springfield, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
27 of 44 — indiecraft day 2-37.jpg
The Factory Line performs at IndieCraft on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Springfield, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
28 of 44 — indiecraft day 2-39.jpg
Loviet performs at IndieCraft on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Springfield, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
29 of 44 — indiecraft day 2-40.jpg
Loviet performs at IndieCraft on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Springfield, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
30 of 44 — indiecraft day 2-41.jpg
Loviet performs at IndieCraft on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Springfield, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
31 of 44 — indiecraft day 2-43.jpg
Loviet performs at IndieCraft on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Springfield, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
32 of 44 — indiecraft day 2-44.jpg
Loviet performs at IndieCraft on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Springfield, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
33 of 44 — indiecraft day 2-46.jpg
Lilly Hiatt performs at IndieCraft on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Springfield, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
34 of 44 — indiecraft day 2-47.jpg
Lilly Hiatt performs at IndieCraft on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Springfield, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
35 of 44 — indiecraft day 2-50.jpg
Lilly Hiatt performs at IndieCraft on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Springfield, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
36 of 44 — indiecraft day 2-52.jpg
Attendees at IndieCraft on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Springfield, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
37 of 44 — indiecraft day 2-53.jpg
Attendees at IndieCraft on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Springfield, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
38 of 44 — indiecraft day 2-54.jpg
Attendees at IndieCraft on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Springfield, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
39 of 44 — indiecraft day 2-55.jpg
Attendees at IndieCraft on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Springfield, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
40 of 44 — indiecraft day 2-57.jpg
Heather Redman & The Reputation performs at IndieCraft on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Springfield, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
41 of 44 — indiecraft day 2-60.jpg
Heather Redman & The Reputation performs at IndieCraft on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Springfield, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
42 of 44 — indiecraft day 2-62.jpg
Texas King performs at IndieCraft on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Springfield, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
43 of 44 — indiecraft day 2-65.jpg
Texas King performs at IndieCraft on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Springfield, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
44 of 44 — indiecraft day 2-66.jpg
Texas King performs at IndieCraft on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Springfield, Ohio. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
With night one of IndieCraft 2023 successfully wrapped, the festivities continued on Saturday May 20 in downtown Springfield at COHatch, Mother Stewarts, Station 1, and the newly revitalized State Theater.
Artists for day two of IndieCraft included: Dave & Friends, Dynamo Fuzz, Carriers, Great Serpent Mound of Ohio, The Factory Line, Loviet, Lilly Hiatt, Heather Redman and the Reputation, and Texas King.
WYSO music photographer Ruthie Herman was on hand to capture the event for us.