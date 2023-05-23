New Hits from Ohio artists: 'ferment'

I’m always surprised by how many younger Rock bands are active in the Miami Valley. Especially exceptional bands. There are a lot of them in our region. I’ve just run across another one with considerable star potential. These guys call themselves sheller, and their latest single is ferment.

I should say great single. ferment is an urgent, raw, honest, but strangely touching blast of “High Octane Melodic Rock” (sheller’s own description of their sound) that could and should get airplay on national radio playlists, or at least in a major television commercial. It’s a tune about dealing with possible alcoholism while also dealing with bleak everyday reality…kinda like typical life in the Midwest at the moment.

<a href="https://sheller.bandcamp.com/track/ferment">ferment by sheller</a>

Check out the track, and then check out and…support the band.

