Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.
Photos: Day One of IndieCraft kicks of weekend of music, craft beer and community in Springfield
1 of 45 — indiecraft day1-61.jpg
Bomb Bunny performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
2 of 45 — indiecraft day1-2.jpg
Joe Waters performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
3 of 45 — indiecraft day1-3.jpg
Joe Waters performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
4 of 45 — indiecraft day1-5.jpg
Attendees at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
8 of 45 — indiecraft day1-9.jpg
Attendees at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
12 of 45 — indiecraft day1-13.jpg
Tree No Leaves performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
13 of 45 — indiecraft day1-14.jpg
Tree No Leaves performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
14 of 45 — indiecraft day1-15.jpg
Tree No Leaves performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
17 of 45 — indiecraft day1-22.jpg
M Ross Perkins performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
18 of 45 — indiecraft day1-24.jpg
M Ross Perkins performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
22 of 45 — indiecraft day1-30.jpg
Attendees at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
29 of 45 — indiecraft day1-37.jpg
Altameda performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
31 of 45 — indiecraft day1-44.jpg
The American Landscape performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
33 of 45 — indiecraft day1-47.jpg
The American Landscape performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
35 of 45 — indiecraft day1-49.jpg
The American Landscape performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
37 of 45 — indiecraft day1-53.jpg
R. Ring performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
39 of 45 — indiecraft day1-56.jpg
R. Ring performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
41 of 45 — indiecraft day1-59.jpg
R. Ring performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
43 of 45 — indiecraft day1-62.jpg
Bomb Bunny performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
45 of 45 — indiecraft day1-65.jpg
Bomb Bunny performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
IndieCraft returned to Springfield May 19 and 20, 2023. The open to the public festival is a celebration of music and craft beer and has become a mainstay of the burgeoning community in Springfield's downtown.
The first night of the festival featured performances at COHatch, Mother Stewarts, Station 1, and the newly revitalized State Theater. Artists included: Joe Waters, Tree No Leaves, M Ross Perkins, Altameda, The American Landscape, R. Ring, and Bomb Bunny.
WYSO music photographer Ruthie Herman was on hand to capture the event for us.