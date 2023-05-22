© 2023 WYSO
Photos: Day One of IndieCraft kicks of weekend of music, craft beer and community in Springfield

WYSO | By Ruthie Herman,
Juliet Fromholt
Published May 22, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT
Bomb Bunny performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Bomb Bunny performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Joe Waters performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Joe Waters performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Joe Waters performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Joe Waters performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Tree No Leaves performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Tree No Leaves performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Tree No Leaves performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Tree No Leaves performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Tree No Leaves performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Tree No Leaves performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Tree No Leaves performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Tree No Leaves performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
M Ross Perkins performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
M Ross Perkins performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
M Ross Perkins performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
M Ross Perkins performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
M Ross Perkins performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
M Ross Perkins performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
M Ross Perkins performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
M Ross Perkins performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Attendees at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Altameda performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Altameda performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Altameda performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Altameda performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
The American Landscape performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
The American Landscape performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
The American Landscape performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
The American Landscape performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
The American Landscape performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
The American Landscape performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Visuals at the State Theater during The American Landscape’s set at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Visuals at the State Theater during The American Landscape’s set at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
The American Landscape performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
The American Landscape performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
R. Ring performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
R. Ring performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
R. Ring performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
R. Ring performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
R. Ring performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
R. Ring performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
R. Ring performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
R. Ring performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
R. Ring performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
R. Ring performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
R. Ring performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
R. Ring performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Bomb Bunny performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Bomb Bunny performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Bomb Bunny performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Bomb Bunny performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Bomb Bunny performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Bomb Bunny performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Bomb Bunny performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Bomb Bunny performs at IndieCraft on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
IndieCraft returned to Springfield May 19 and 20, 2023. The open to the public festival is a celebration of music and craft beer and has become a mainstay of the burgeoning community in Springfield's downtown.

The first night of the festival featured performances at COHatch, Mother Stewarts, Station 1, and the newly revitalized State Theater. Artists included: Joe Waters, Tree No Leaves, M Ross Perkins, Altameda, The American Landscape, R. Ring, and Bomb Bunny.

WYSO music photographer Ruthie Herman was on hand to capture the event for us.

Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
