Photos: Day One of IndieCraft kicks of weekend of music, craft beer and community in Springfield

IndieCraft returned to Springfield May 19 and 20, 2023. The open to the public festival is a celebration of music and craft beer and has become a mainstay of the burgeoning community in Springfield's downtown.

The first night of the festival featured performances at COHatch, Mother Stewarts, Station 1, and the newly revitalized State Theater. Artists included: Joe Waters, Tree No Leaves, M Ross Perkins, Altameda, The American Landscape, R. Ring, and Bomb Bunny.

WYSO music photographer Ruthie Herman was on hand to capture the event for us.

