What's Great in Dayton: May 19 - 25, 2023

That Day in May: Tomorrow, Saturday, is a big event in Oakwood…it’s That Day In May. A full day of events including a Pancake Breakfast, 5K/10K & Fun Runs, their parade and all kinds of games & bouncy houses.

Furry Skurry festivities: And at Stubbs Park in Centerville is the Furry Skurry where there is something for everyone to enjoy. It’s from 8am to noon and there is a 5k, Obedience and Trick Demonstrations, pet CPR classes, Demo Stretches, and several food trucks.

Dayton's newest park: Bring your bike for the grand opening of the Dayton Bike Yard at Welcome Park! This is Dayton's newest park and you'll enjoy live demonstrations, food trucks, music, local vendors, friends, neighbors, and you…10am to 3pm.

Tour historic homes: Also on Saturday you can discover five fascinating historic homes in the Dayton View neighborhood. Self-guided tours limited to 15 guests every 15 minutes from 11am to 4pm.

Front Street Art Hop: On Sunday is Front Street Art Hop & Market. Shop original artwork, handcrafted and designer jewelry, handmade and vintage home décor, clothing, and so much more! Food and music 11am to 4pm.

Fleurs de Fête: At Fleurs de Fête at Carillon Park, you can enjoy a sampling of the more than 400 different wines that will be poured that day. Local restaurants will be serving their signature gourmet dishes to compliment the drinks of the day from 1 to 4pm.

Dayton Live Creative Academy: The new Dayton Live Creative Academy offers a variety of professionally curated performing arts experiences for all ages. From classes for beginners, and summer camps for the adventurous, to Broadway after-school intensives for the curious, there are year-round activities for everyone in the family.

Levitt Pavilion's summer season: If you want to see what band will be performing this summer at the Levitt Pavilion go to their website.