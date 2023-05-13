© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

New Hits from Ohio artists: 'Agatha'

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published May 13, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT
10660272_501291040023152_585353363426004237_n.jpg
contributed
/

If you like your country-rock bands and their music to be loud, wild, crazy and…possibly brilliant, look no further than the Miami Valley-based Controversy For Breakfast, and check out their latest single, Agatha.

This unit is rough and tumble. But, they also seem fun, and always out for a good time. This is pretty much reflected in all of their media. All in all, these guys are a breath of fresh air. What they may lack in gloss, they more than make up for it with charisma.

Start a bonfire, pour a (strong) drink, and rock out to the sounds of a one of a kind Ohio “aggressive country band”.

Tags
Arts & Culture Music
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
See stories by Greg Simms Jr.