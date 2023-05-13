New Hits from Ohio artists: 'Agatha'

If you like your country-rock bands and their music to be loud, wild, crazy and…possibly brilliant, look no further than the Miami Valley-based Controversy For Breakfast, and check out their latest single, Agatha.

This unit is rough and tumble. But, they also seem fun, and always out for a good time. This is pretty much reflected in all of their media. All in all, these guys are a breath of fresh air. What they may lack in gloss, they more than make up for it with charisma.

Start a bonfire, pour a (strong) drink, and rock out to the sounds of a one of a kind Ohio “aggressive country band”.