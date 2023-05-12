What's Great in Dayton: May 12 - 18, 2023

The Secret Garden: The musical The Secret Garden is tonight and Saturday at the Victoria Theatre.

Downtown Dayton Housing Tour: With hundreds of new housing units currently under construction in downtown Dayton tomorrow you can check out many of the places where people are now living. The Downtown Housing Tour is Saturday, from 1 to 5pm and there is no cost.

The Bach Society of Dayton: The Bach Society of Dayton is performing on Sunday. It’s at the Kettering Adventist Church at 4pm.

Dayton Live Creative Academy: The new Dayton Live Creative Academy offers a variety of professionally curated performing arts experiences for all ages. From classes for beginners, and summer camps for the adventurous, to Broadway after-school intensives for the curious, there are year-round activities for everyone in the family.

Train rides at Carillon Park: The Carillon Park Railroad is now offering train rides. This nearly mile-long narrow gauge is equipped with a replica 1851 locomotive capable of carrying 120 guests on a narrated circle tour of Carillon Historical Park.

Levitt Pavilion's summer concert series: And if you want to see what band will be performing this summer at the Levitt Pavilion go to their website.