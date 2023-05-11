© 2023 WYSO
New Hits from Ohio artists: ‘Dressed in Black’

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published May 11, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT
Hamilton, Ohio has been keeping secrets from us. And his name is Justin Back. The self described “Husband, Dad, songwriter, blue collar guy out singing some diddys” is a real talent. Check out his recent single Dressed in Black (it’s song number three on his Spotify link.) The lost love ballad hits hard and has the potential to be a hit song.

Actually, check out all of his songs on his Spotify page. Back’s got more than one good song. And, he’s got the magic to have a great music career if things go his way. Who knew Hamilton had a star in the making?

