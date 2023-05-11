Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.
New Hits from Ohio artists: ‘Dressed in Black’
Hamilton, Ohio has been keeping secrets from us. And his name is Justin Back. The self described “Husband, Dad, songwriter, blue collar guy out singing some diddys” is a real talent. Check out his recent single Dressed in Black (it’s song number three on his Spotify link.) The lost love ballad hits hard and has the potential to be a hit song.
Actually, check out all of his songs on his Spotify page. Back’s got more than one good song. And, he’s got the magic to have a great music career if things go his way. Who knew Hamilton had a star in the making?