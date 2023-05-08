New Hits from Ohio artists: 'Pink Cheeks'

Hillary Hahn. Get used to seeing that name. I'm thinking you’ll see it many more times in the very near future. Hahn is a Kentucky raised Cincinnati based singer/songwriter/performer who’s got supernova star wattage. Talent? Check. Charisma? Check. Magazine cover looks? Check.

Hahn’s total package is best displayed in her songs. She’s a natural pop music writer and vocalist with a clever wit and, at times, a bite. She can also belt a classic torch (like) ballad like her stand out single, Pink Cheeks.

There’s more where that came from. Don’t forget about this potential superstar. Hillary Hahn. You may hear that name in many places not long from now.