© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Copy of Miami Valley.png
Miami Valley Music Focus
Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.

New Hits from Ohio artists: 'Pink Cheeks'

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published May 8, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT
Hues_HH-4.jpg
contributed
/

Hillary Hahn. Get used to seeing that name. I'm thinking you’ll see it many more times in the very near future. Hahn is a Kentucky raised Cincinnati based singer/songwriter/performer who’s got supernova star wattage. Talent? Check. Charisma? Check. Magazine cover looks? Check.

Hahn’s total package is best displayed in her songs. She’s a natural pop music writer and vocalist with a clever wit and, at times, a bite. She can also belt a classic torch (like) ballad like her stand out single, Pink Cheeks.

There’s more where that came from. Don’t forget about this potential superstar. Hillary Hahn. You may hear that name in many places not long from now.

Tags
Arts & Culture Music
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
See stories by Greg Simms Jr.