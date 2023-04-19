© 2023 WYSO
Arts & Culture

Two ways to groove on Thursday night

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published April 19, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT
337026839_1577171706114417_1822190208633377749_n.jpg

Have a SMOKING good time at The 420 Playlist Party

On 4/20, celebrate…4:20. This Thursday, The 420 Playlist Party goes down at Toxic Brew Company at 8pm. This is a celebration of…I’ll let the event organizers explain it to you:

Flamborghini & Cooley The Curator present “The 420 Playlist Party” at Toxic Brewery!! FREE ENTRY!! OutSpokin’ Merch will be available! Join us as we celebrate National Weed Day to some dope music centered around partaking in medicinal activities!! There will be several vendors selling food, drinks, clothing and more.

I want to write “Get your party-on this Thursday!”, but I think most of the patrons will be too, ahem, mellow to dance.

Event location:
Toxic Brew Company
431 East 5th Street, Dayton, Ohio

Mambo Combo returns to The Hidden Gem this Thursday

The Cincinnati based Latin jazz band Mambo Combo will perform at The Latin Jazz Experience @ The Hidden Gem show this Thursday, April 20th at The Hidden Gem Music Club from 7:30pm to 9:30pm.

Event info:

Cincinnati's Mambo Combo returns to The Hidden Gem for an awesome night of Latin Jazz. Featuring Mike Sharfe, John Zappa, Brian Bachelor-Glader, Tim McCord, Jeff Mellott, and Baba Charles Miller. Special guest Dayton's Scott Forney!

Cuban style cuisine provided by Carnelian Café.

Doors 6pm, music 7:30-9:30pm, all ages, $10 at the door

Event location:
The Hidden Gem Music Club
507 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton, Ohio

Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
