Local Jeopardy champ competing in Master tournament

The game show Jeopardy is holding a competition with six of its highest ranked champions.

Dayton area native Amy Schneider will be among the six champions playing the Jeopardy Masters tournament.

Schneider's total winnings are now over $1.2 million, the fourth-highest ever in terms of regular-season play.

Jeopardy Masters, which is a spin-off of the original show, will air Monday, May 8 on ABC. It’ll be hosted by former contestant, Ken Jeannings.