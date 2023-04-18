© 2023 WYSO
Arts & Culture

Local Jeopardy champ competing in Master tournament

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published April 18, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT
Amy Schneider is among the six champions competing in the new Jeopardy Master series.

The game show Jeopardy is holding a competition with six of its highest ranked champions.

Dayton area native Amy Schneider will be among the six champions playing the Jeopardy Masters tournament.

Schneider's total winnings are now over $1.2 million, the fourth-highest ever in terms of regular-season play.

Jeopardy Masters, which is a spin-off of the original show, will air Monday, May 8 on ABC. It’ll be hosted by former contestant, Ken Jeannings.

Arts & Culture Amy SchneiderTelevision
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
See stories by Mike Frazier