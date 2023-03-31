What's Great in Dayton: March 31 - April 6, 2023

Create an egg: On Saturday, you can take a class to create a beautiful Pysanky or Ukrainian egg. You will learn the history of this art form and create an egg to take home. Pysanky for Ukraine Day occurs annually on April 1st. so this is perfect timing.

A fish fry to support local sports: Also on Saturday is a Fish Fry supporting the Dayton Nets Basketball, the Eagle Youth Football, and the Dayton Alzheimer’s Association. It's at the DECA Prep. Activity Center (Formerly Corpus Christie Rec. Center) 200 Homewood Avenue. 6 to 11pm.

An afternoon of string music: Chamber Music in Yellow Springs produces concerts of the highest professional quality and Sunday, the Dover Quartet, with bassist Joseph Conyers, are performing. They were named one of the greatest string quartets of the last 100 years by BBC Music Magazine. It’s Sunday at 4pm.

A screening of Valiant! A Car, a Cause, and the Cold War: The Dayton Latvian Community is sponsoring the film VALIANT! A CAR, A CAUSE, AND THE COLD WAR. Much like what Ukraine is currently undergoing, a similar history was experienced by the Baltic countries of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia when Russia used its military to occupy them in 1940. Latvia did not regain its independence again until 50 years later in 1990. This is at the Neon at 4pm. While there is no charge donations gladly accepted.