Music returns to historic Clifton Opera House for 2023 season

Paula Lazorski, music coordinator for the Clifton Opera House, spoke with WYSO music intern Peter Day about the history of the Opera House, and its 2023 musical season. The Clifton Opera House is a historic theater built in 1893 in the village of Clifton, which lies 3 miles East of Yellow Springs. As Paula explained, the Opera House has been used for a variety of purposes since its construction, including a performing arts venue and Clifton village offices; once, it even housed a basketball court. Today, the Opera House is once again a vibrant home for music. Its 2023 season features weekly performances by local and national bands, including Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers, Fin Tan, Silver Grass Band, and the Hoppers. In addition to weekly guest performances, Pat Carine hosts a bluegrass jam at the Opera House every Friday. The jam is free and open to musicians of all ages and skill levels.

This Saturday, March 25, the Price Sisters will perform bluegrass at the Opera House. Doors open at 7:00pm and the show begins at 7:30pm. Tickets are $15 and are available at the door. Galactic Flats Food Truck will also offer food for showgoers from 5:00 – 8:00pm. For more information about the show, and a full calendar for the Clifton Opera House’s 2023 season, visit the Village of Clifton website.