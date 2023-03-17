© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

What's Great in Dayton: March 17 - 23, 2023

WYSO | By Charlie Campbell
Published March 17, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT
event-branford-marsalis-hero.jpg
The Branford Marsalis Quartet will perform at Victoria Theater on Saturday.

Charlie Campbell's picks for what to do and see this week in Southwest Ohio

Continue St. Paddy's fun: Saturday over in Springfield at Mother Stewart's Brewing Company is St. Paddy's Food Truck Rally from 5 to 9pm.

Jazz at the Victoria: The famous Branford Marsalis Quartet with its uncompromising interpretation of both original compositions and jazz and popular classics are here Saturday at the Victoria Theater at 7:30pm.

Local music at the Brightside: There's a seriously fun show with two awesome local bands, Subterranean & Visitor at the Brightside at 8pm.

Art at Front Street: On Sunday at Front Street many art studios are open including The ARTery Gallery. It features an amazing nature artist and also one who fuses glass jewelry and sculptures. Noon to 4pm.

Historical house stories: Oakwood has a rich diversity of styles; some are English Tudor, Georgian Rival, cottage style and Craftsman style. At 2pm at the Wright Library in Oakwood you can learn all about this and the historical stories associated with them.

Theater on the big screen: Also on Sunday the classic Arthur Miller play THE CRUCIBLE is LIVE. Go to the Neon at 4pm.

St. John Passion: The Bach Society of Dayton's performance of St. John Passion, which is Bach's divine portrayal of suffering and hope, is at the Kettering Adventist Church 4 to 6pm on Sunday.

Arts & Culture
Charlie Campbell
Charlie Campbell wants to spread the news of so many wonderful aspects in the greater Dayton area. He is a cheerleader and a real believer that our area is the place to be. He has been active in this area for almost 40 years and you can hear him weekly at WYSO.
See stories by Charlie Campbell