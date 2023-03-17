What's Great in Dayton: March 17 - 23, 2023

Continue St. Paddy's fun: Saturday over in Springfield at Mother Stewart's Brewing Company is St. Paddy's Food Truck Rally from 5 to 9pm.

Jazz at the Victoria: The famous Branford Marsalis Quartet with its uncompromising interpretation of both original compositions and jazz and popular classics are here Saturday at the Victoria Theater at 7:30pm.

Local music at the Brightside: There's a seriously fun show with two awesome local bands, Subterranean & Visitor at the Brightside at 8pm.

Art at Front Street: On Sunday at Front Street many art studios are open including The ARTery Gallery. It features an amazing nature artist and also one who fuses glass jewelry and sculptures. Noon to 4pm.

Historical house stories: Oakwood has a rich diversity of styles; some are English Tudor, Georgian Rival, cottage style and Craftsman style. At 2pm at the Wright Library in Oakwood you can learn all about this and the historical stories associated with them.

Theater on the big screen: Also on Sunday the classic Arthur Miller play THE CRUCIBLE is LIVE. Go to the Neon at 4pm.

St. John Passion: The Bach Society of Dayton's performance of St. John Passion, which is Bach's divine portrayal of suffering and hope, is at the Kettering Adventist Church 4 to 6pm on Sunday.

