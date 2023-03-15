(Kinda) New Album Reviews: Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation

Simply put, Miley Cyrus more than likely took a look at the recent hit albums and the successes of Adele, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Lizzo, and, ahem…Taylor Swift, and said “Oh Hell naw!” Since her 2013 super smash album, Bangerz, Swift has created pretty much experimental, left field songs and albums, like her 2020 LP Plastic Hearts. But, in the last three years, several female artists have come along who were hungry for the championship belt…and several of them have worn it proudly around their shoulders (again, looking at Empress Swift). It’s not hard to imagine Cyrus ditching her caftan and then throwing on her high heels while bounding out of her door like a returning superhero.

Endless Summer Vacationis a welcome return. It’s a good pop music album full of singles that have the potential to be substantial radio hits. Flowers is already a neo anthem. Rose Colored Lenses and You could be the next smashes off the album. This is the kind of LP that will get play everywhere from SUVs to spin classes. There’s edge on this album. The song Muddy Feet is not for kids (or for more conservative listeners). But, overall, this is an easy flowing, enjoyable collection of tunes.

The Grade: B

Teacher’s Note: Miley the pop star is back. And that’s a really good thing.