PHOTOS: Crabswithoutlegs wins the 2023 Dayton Battle of the Bands

The 2023 Dayton Battle of the Bands culminated in a finale performance Saturday, March 11 at the Brightside Music and Event Venue in downtown Dayton.

Crabswithoutlegs were the evening's winners, competing against other first round finalists Sam King & The Suspects, Wreck League, Josh Webb & The Home Sown Band, R3G, and The Luv Locz Experiment.

WYSO was proud to partner with Dayton Battle of the Bands, and photographer Ruthie Herman captured the event for us.