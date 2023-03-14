© 2023 WYSO
Arts & Culture
Copy of Miami Valley.png
Miami Valley Music Focus
Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.

PHOTOS: Crabswithoutlegs wins the 2023 Dayton Battle of the Bands

WYSO | By Juliet Fromholt,
Ruthie Herman
Published March 14, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT
battle finale-34.jpg
1 of 36  — battle finale-34.jpg
Crabswithoutlegs performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
battle finale-1.jpg
2 of 36  — battle finale-1.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
battle finale-3.jpg
3 of 36  — battle finale-3.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
battle finale-4.jpg
4 of 36  — battle finale-4.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
battle finale-5.jpg
5 of 36  — battle finale-5.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
battle finale-6.jpg
6 of 36  — battle finale-6.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
battle finale-8.jpg
7 of 36  — battle finale-8.jpg
Sam King & The Suspects perform at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
battle finale-9.jpg
8 of 36  — battle finale-9.jpg
Sam King & The Suspects perform at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
battle finale-10.jpg
9 of 36  — battle finale-10.jpg
Sam King & The Suspects perform at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
battle finale-11.jpg
10 of 36  — battle finale-11.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
battle finale-12.jpg
11 of 36  — battle finale-12.jpg
Sam King & The Suspects perform at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
battle finale-13.jpg
12 of 36  — battle finale-13.jpg
Sam King & The Suspects perform at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
battle finale-14.jpg
13 of 36  — battle finale-14.jpg
Wreck League performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
battle finale-16.jpg
14 of 36  — battle finale-16.jpg
Wreck League performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
battle finale-18.jpg
15 of 36  — battle finale-18.jpg
Wreck League performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
battle finale-19.jpg
16 of 36  — battle finale-19.jpg
Wreck League performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
battle finale-20.jpg
17 of 36  — battle finale-20.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
battle finale-23.jpg
18 of 36  — battle finale-23.jpg
Josh Webb & the Home Sown Band performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
battle finale-26.jpg
19 of 36  — battle finale-26.jpg
Crabswithoutlegs performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
battle finale-27.jpg
20 of 36  — battle finale-27.jpg
Crabswithoutlegs performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
battle finale-28.jpg
21 of 36  — battle finale-28.jpg
Crabswithoutlegs performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
battle finale-29.jpg
22 of 36  — battle finale-29.jpg
Crabswithoutlegs performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
battle finale-31.jpg
23 of 36  — battle finale-31.jpg
Crabswithoutlegs performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
battle finale-32.jpg
24 of 36  — battle finale-32.jpg
Crabswithoutlegs performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
battle finale-33.jpg
25 of 36  — battle finale-33.jpg
Crabswithoutlegs performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
battle finale-35.jpg
26 of 36  — battle finale-35.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
battle finale-36.jpg
27 of 36  — battle finale-36.jpg
R3G performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
battle finale-39.jpg
28 of 36  — battle finale-39.jpg
R3G performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
battle finale-40.jpg
29 of 36  — battle finale-40.jpg
R3G performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
battle finale-41.jpg
30 of 36  — battle finale-41.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
battle finale-44.jpg
31 of 36  — battle finale-44.jpg
The Luv Locz Experiment performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
battle finale-45.jpg
32 of 36  — battle finale-45.jpg
The Luv Locz Experiment performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
battle finale-46.jpg
33 of 36  — battle finale-46.jpg
The Luv Locz Experiment performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
battle finale-48.jpg
34 of 36  — battle finale-48.jpg
The Luv Locz Experiment performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
battle finale-49.jpg
35 of 36  — battle finale-49.jpg
Attendees cast ballots for their favorite three bands at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
battle finale-50.jpg
36 of 36  — battle finale-50.jpg
Members of winning band Crabswithoutlegs celebrate at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
The 2023 Dayton Battle of the Bands culminated in a finale performance Saturday, March 11 at the Brightside Music and Event Venue in downtown Dayton.

Crabswithoutlegs were the evening's winners, competing against other first round finalists Sam King & The Suspects, Wreck League, Josh Webb & The Home Sown Band, R3G, and The Luv Locz Experiment.

WYSO was proud to partner with Dayton Battle of the Bands, and photographer Ruthie Herman captured the event for us.

Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
Ruthie Herman
