Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.
PHOTOS: Crabswithoutlegs wins the 2023 Dayton Battle of the Bands
1 of 36 — battle finale-34.jpg
Crabswithoutlegs performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
2 of 36 — battle finale-1.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
3 of 36 — battle finale-3.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
4 of 36 — battle finale-4.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
5 of 36 — battle finale-5.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
6 of 36 — battle finale-6.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
7 of 36 — battle finale-8.jpg
Sam King & The Suspects perform at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
8 of 36 — battle finale-9.jpg
Sam King & The Suspects perform at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
9 of 36 — battle finale-10.jpg
Sam King & The Suspects perform at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
10 of 36 — battle finale-11.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
11 of 36 — battle finale-12.jpg
Sam King & The Suspects perform at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
12 of 36 — battle finale-13.jpg
Sam King & The Suspects perform at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
13 of 36 — battle finale-14.jpg
Wreck League performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
14 of 36 — battle finale-16.jpg
Wreck League performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
15 of 36 — battle finale-18.jpg
Wreck League performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
16 of 36 — battle finale-19.jpg
Wreck League performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
17 of 36 — battle finale-20.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
18 of 36 — battle finale-23.jpg
Josh Webb & the Home Sown Band performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
19 of 36 — battle finale-26.jpg
Crabswithoutlegs performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
20 of 36 — battle finale-27.jpg
Crabswithoutlegs performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
21 of 36 — battle finale-28.jpg
Crabswithoutlegs performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
22 of 36 — battle finale-29.jpg
Crabswithoutlegs performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
23 of 36 — battle finale-31.jpg
Crabswithoutlegs performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
24 of 36 — battle finale-32.jpg
Crabswithoutlegs performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
25 of 36 — battle finale-33.jpg
Crabswithoutlegs performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
26 of 36 — battle finale-35.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
27 of 36 — battle finale-36.jpg
R3G performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
28 of 36 — battle finale-39.jpg
R3G performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
29 of 36 — battle finale-40.jpg
R3G performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
30 of 36 — battle finale-41.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
31 of 36 — battle finale-44.jpg
The Luv Locz Experiment performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
32 of 36 — battle finale-45.jpg
The Luv Locz Experiment performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
33 of 36 — battle finale-46.jpg
The Luv Locz Experiment performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
34 of 36 — battle finale-48.jpg
The Luv Locz Experiment performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
35 of 36 — battle finale-49.jpg
Attendees cast ballots for their favorite three bands at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
36 of 36 — battle finale-50.jpg
Members of winning band Crabswithoutlegs celebrate at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dayton, OH (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
The 2023 Dayton Battle of the Bands culminated in a finale performance Saturday, March 11 at the Brightside Music and Event Venue in downtown Dayton.
Crabswithoutlegs were the evening's winners, competing against other first round finalists Sam King & The Suspects, Wreck League, Josh Webb & The Home Sown Band, R3G, and The Luv Locz Experiment.
WYSO was proud to partner with Dayton Battle of the Bands, and photographer Ruthie Herman captured the event for us.