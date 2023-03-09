© 2023 WYSO
Airwaves- Elvis performs ‘Unchained Melody’ in Cincinnati in 1977…for the final time

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published March 9, 2023 at 5:03 PM EST
Elvis_Presley_1973_RCA_Records_and_Tapes_publicity_3.png
RCA Records
/
via Wikimedia Commons

Two months before Elvis Presley’s death on August 16th, 1977, he performed one of his last concerts (anywhere) in Cincinnati, Ohio on June 25, 1977 (his final concert would take place at Market Square Arena in Indianapolis, Indiana...just one night after his Cincy stop). At that show in the ‘Nati, Presley sang his version of the classic Righteous Brothers hit Unchained Melody.

Presley’s take on the song is… haunting. The arrangement on Presley’s version of the single is sparse. It’s just Elvis sitting at a piano, singing, with no other backing instruments. Also, it’s one of the last times we would hear or see Presley live, before his passing two months later. If you want more information on this performance, check out The Ultimate Elvis Channel by Leon on YouTube.

Watch the video below, and listen to an all-time hit, sung by a singular, game changing talent.

