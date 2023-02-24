What's Great in Dayton: February 24 - March 2, 2023

Micro drones on the move: The Fourth Annual Micro Drone Race is today, Saturday and Sunday. You can watch the race along the course as well as from a large screen that will show the drones’ perspective as they are racing. It’s at the USAF Museum and there is no cost.

Survival: The Exhibition: Survival: The Exhibition takes you on an exhilarating, heart-pumping and daring journey of bravery and brains...from the rainforest to the high mountains; from the extreme cold to the temperate forest. Again…no cost.

Sap season: The sap begins to move in the sugar maple trees as the length of each day increases. Discover how trees make their own food, how to identify trees in winter and how maple syrup is made. Go to Aullwood on Saturday or Sunday 2:30 to 3:30pm.

Sugar shack tours: Another place doing maple syrup is the annual sugar shack tour right here in Yellow Springs. Go to Tecumseh Land Trust, 2 to 4pm.

The art of love: On Sunday in the Dayton Art Institute is Art of Love. There are discounts on wine, coffee, & tea; a hands-on art making project, conversation cards, plus a photo booth in the rotunda.

