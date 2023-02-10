© 2023 WYSO
Arts & Culture

The Well to bring regional musical traditions together in "Sound Intersections" this weekend in Cincinnati

WYSO | By Evan Miller
Published February 10, 2023 at 1:57 PM EST
soundintersections.png

The Cincinnati-based arts and mindfulness organization The Well is presenting the kickoff in an event called Sound Intersections this weekend. This event brings together three figures to highlight the histories and intersections between Appalachian, African-American, and Native American musical traditions in the Ohio River Valley region: composer Nate May, Shawnee Tribe Citizen and interpreter Talon Silverhorn, and writer, storyteller, and WYSO Community Producer Omope Carter Daboiku. The three will collaborate in fellowship alongside guest musicians (Jay Bolotin, Matthew McAllister, and Mike Oberst) to create new compositions for The Well's Mindful Music Moments program. Midday Music host Evan Miller spoke with the event's panel guests and Bryce Kessler, Mindful Music Moments Program Manager, about what to expect at this Saturday's free event and how to attend.

soundintersections2.jpg

The Well presents Sound Intersections, A Listening and Learning Event on Saturday, February 11 from 4:30 to 6 pm (doors at 4 pm) at 2868 Colerain Ave in Cincinnati's Camp Washington neighborhood. The event is free and open to public, with registration required. For more information and register, visit TheWell.World.

