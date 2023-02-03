What's Great in Dayton: February 3 - 9, 2023

Today is First Friday with lot’s going on.

If you go to Front Street, find The ARTery Gallery. There are 16 artists and artisans featuring an amazing fiber artist and also an exquisite nature photographer.

If you want to go to the famous Bill Murray movie Groundhog Day, go to Troy Hayner Cultural Center at 7pm.

The Dayton Contemporary Dance Company is performing THE BLACK TOUR. It's a holistic journey through art and cultural experience with four performance narratives at the Victoria Theatre Saturday and Sunday.

The Black Unity Conference theme Black in the Middle explores the needs and unique experiences of African Americans in Dayton Health. It’s at Sinclair Community College on Saturday, 9am to 3pm and there is no cost.

CELLARBRATION is an exploration of vintage & barrel aged beers on Saturday from noon to 3 at Warped Wing Brewing's Springboro location.

On Sunday is the Bloody Mary Showdown. You decide whose Bloody Mary is the best. Head over to Top of the Market, 11am to 2pm.

