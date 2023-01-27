What's Great in Dayton: January 27 - February 3, 2023

Celebrating the Grateful Dead: Dead of Winter is a two-night celebration of the Grateful Dead. It’s tonight and Saturday at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company in Springfield.

The Reds at the Air Force Museum: The Cincinnati Reds are coming to the U.S. Air Force museum tomorrow. It begins with a question and answer session followed by the autographs. Seating and autographs will only be guaranteed for the first 400 fans in attendance which is scheduled 3 to 5pm.

Glen Phillips at Yellow Cab: Glen Phillips the lead singer of Toad the Wet Sprocket is at the Yellow Cab Tavern Saturday at 7pm.

Carole King on the big screen: The famous movie CAROLE KING: HOME AGAIN - LIVE IN CENTRAL PARK which presents her triumphant homecoming concert to New York City’s Central Park in 1973 is at The Neon on Sunday at 4pm.

The Diamond of the Gem City: An exhibit Paul Laurence Dunbar: Diamond of the Gem City highlights the life, work, and legacy of the multi-faceted writer. There’s a series of text panels, archival materials, and three-dimensional objects. Go to the Washington-Centerville Public Library now through February 28.

The National Veterans Memorial and Museum: In Columbus is The National Veterans Memorial and Museum which is different from all museums. You are on a narrative journey hearing individual stories and shared experiences of Veterans throughout history.