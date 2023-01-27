© 2023 WYSO
Arts & Culture

What's Great in Dayton: January 27 - February 3, 2023

WYSO | By Charlie Campbell
Published January 27, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST
Mother Stewart's in Springfield is hosting a two-day celebration of the Grateful Dead this weekend.

Celebrating the Grateful Dead: Dead of Winter is a two-night celebration of the Grateful Dead. It’s tonight and Saturday at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company in Springfield.

The Reds at the Air Force Museum: The Cincinnati Reds are coming to the U.S. Air Force museum tomorrow. It begins with a question and answer session followed by the autographs. Seating and autographs will only be guaranteed for the first 400 fans in attendance which is scheduled 3 to 5pm.

Glen Phillips at Yellow Cab: Glen Phillips the lead singer of Toad the Wet Sprocket is at the Yellow Cab Tavern Saturday at 7pm.

Carole King on the big screen: The famous movie CAROLE KING: HOME AGAIN - LIVE IN CENTRAL PARK which presents her triumphant homecoming concert to New York City’s Central Park in 1973 is at The Neon on Sunday at 4pm.

The Diamond of the Gem City: An exhibit Paul Laurence Dunbar: Diamond of the Gem City highlights the life, work, and legacy of the multi-faceted writer. There’s a series of text panels, archival materials, and three-dimensional objects. Go to the Washington-Centerville Public Library now through February 28.

The National Veterans Memorial and Museum: In Columbus is The National Veterans Memorial and Museum which is different from all museums. You are on a narrative journey hearing individual stories and shared experiences of Veterans throughout history.

Charlie Campbell
Charlie Campbell wants to spread the news of so many wonderful aspects in the greater Dayton area. He is a cheerleader and a real believer that our area is the place to be. He has been active in this area for almost 40 years and you can hear him weekly at WYSO.
