What's Great in Dayton: January 20 - 26, 2023

In the Green: In The Green is a musical show of two exceptional women broken by the world and… their journey of healing that changed history. It's at the PNC Annex tonight and Saturday.

Cats or dogs? Which animal do you love more...Cats or Dogs? On Saturday you can see The New York CAT film festival and on Sunday you can see The New York DOG film festival. These are at 12:30pm at The Neon. A percentage of ticket sales will go to The Humane Society of Greater Dayton.

On the trail of big cats: Award-winning photographer Steve Winter is showing The Trail Of Big Cats which is how rare snow leopards, elusive jaguars and many other big cat species are in danger of extinction. It's at the Victoria, Sunday and Monday.

Les Miz: The world’s most popular musical production LES MISÉRABLES is coming next week so be sure to get your tickets now.

Watershed opinions wanted: The Miami Conservancy District need some feedback from all of us. There is an online survey about the Great Miami River Watershed efforts, challenges, and successes. The survey is available through January 25th.