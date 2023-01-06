What's Great in Dayton: January 6 - 12, 2023

First Friday: Tonight is our First Friday this year. Go to FirstFridayDayton on Facebook to see what’s going on in downtown Dayton.

Artists and artisans: The ARTery Gallery at Front Street has 16 artists and artisans and you can see them tonight from 5-9 pm.

Under the sea: Muse Machine's annual benefit evening and show features THE LITTLE MERMAID. This benefit is Saturday, January 14, at 5:30 to 7:30pm with your choice of attending the performance at 3 or 8pm.

A new exhibit comes to Troy: The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is featuring a new exhibit Viriditas: Paintings by Bley Hack. An artist reception is Sunday from 2 to 4 pm.

Christmas tree drop off: If you want to know where to drop off your real Christmas tree in Montgomery County go to mcohio.org in Greene County in your Facebook go to GreeneCountyRecycle

Caldecott illustrations on display: A selection of Caldecott Book Illustrations, which are famous and charming, are at the Woodbourne Library now through January 19.