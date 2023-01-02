© 2023 WYSO
Arts & Culture
Miami Valley Music Focus
Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.

Soundbites: Candy Barz

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published January 2, 2023 at 1:03 PM EST
Candy Barz Dayton
contributed
/
Candy Barz is a local Dayton area rapper who has serious star potential.

Usually, in this series (I know, it’s new. Well, it’s a remix of an old idea of mine.), I would highlight one song. A special, really good single from a promising artist. But, sometimes, I run across artists that are so, once again, special, that I have to highlight more than one item. The artist that’s the subject of this Soundbites fits that bill.

Candy Barz is a local Dayton area rapper who has serious star potential. Actually, she’s a star who hasn’t been discovered (nationally). Barz’s music is so ready made for wide exposure…her stuff could be played on Top 40 and Urban radio right now. From looking and listening to her catalog, she’s a total package of charm, charisma, and skill.

I will give you a great song of Barz’s to listen to. Check out Toxic(feat. Ceeofdreams). It’s a radio-ready R&B/Pop cut that’s a real earworm. You’ll be humming this song to yourself for the rest of the day. Caution: this song is adult…you’ve been warned. Here is the rest of Barz’s fantastic content.

Candy Barz. Remember that name. It may be in lights really soon.

Candy Barz’s Social Media Info:
Instagram: @iamcandybarz
Tiktok: @candybarz937
Management: @movesmedia

Arts & Culture MusicHip-Hop
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
