Soundbites: Candy Barz

Usually, in this series (I know, it’s new. Well, it’s a remix of an old idea of mine.), I would highlight one song. A special, really good single from a promising artist. But, sometimes, I run across artists that are so, once again, special, that I have to highlight more than one item. The artist that’s the subject of this Soundbites fits that bill.

Candy Barz is a local Dayton area rapper who has serious star potential. Actually, she’s a star who hasn’t been discovered (nationally). Barz’s music is so ready made for wide exposure…her stuff could be played on Top 40 and Urban radio right now. From looking and listening to her catalog, she’s a total package of charm, charisma, and skill.

I will give you a great song of Barz’s to listen to. Check out Toxic(feat. Ceeofdreams). It’s a radio-ready R&B/Pop cut that’s a real earworm. You’ll be humming this song to yourself for the rest of the day. Caution: this song is adult…you’ve been warned. Here is the rest of Barz’s fantastic content.

Candy Barz. Remember that name. It may be in lights really soon.

Candy Barz’s Social Media Info:

Instagram: @iamcandybarz

Tiktok: @candybarz937

Management: @movesmedia

