Arts & Culture

LISTEN: Speeches from the 2022 Dayton Literary Peace Prize

WYSO | By Juliet Fromholt
Published January 1, 2023 at 10:26 AM EST
ClintSmith_DLPP22.jpg
Juliet Fromholt
/
WYSO
Clint Smith, recipient of the 2022 Dayton Literary Peace Prize for nonfiction, speaks at the awards ceremony at the Schuster Center.

The Dayton Literary Peace Prize was founded in 2005 - ten years after the Dayton Peace Accords ended the war in Bosnia. The prize honors authors from around the world for fiction, non-fiction and lifetime achievement.

In this special presentation, you’ll hear from the 2022 winning writers in each category:

  • Clint Smith, nonfiction winner for How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning With the History of Slavery Across America
  • Honorée Fanonne Jeffers, fiction winner for The Love Songs of W.E.B. Dubois
  • Wil Haygood, winner of the Ambassador Richard C. Holbrooke Distinguished Achievement Award

Learn more about the Dayton Literary Peace Prize at https://www.daytonliterarypeaceprize.org/

Dayton Literary Peace Prize
Juliet Fromholt
After joining the WYSO staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy, working closely with her colleagues on daily news coverage. In July 2021, Juliet stepped into a new role, becoming WYSO’s Music Director. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week.
