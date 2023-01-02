LISTEN: Speeches from the 2022 Dayton Literary Peace Prize

The Dayton Literary Peace Prize was founded in 2005 - ten years after the Dayton Peace Accords ended the war in Bosnia. The prize honors authors from around the world for fiction, non-fiction and lifetime achievement.

In this special presentation, you’ll hear from the 2022 winning writers in each category:



Clint Smith , nonfiction winner for How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning With the History of Slavery Across America

, nonfiction winner for Honorée Fanonne Jeffers , fiction winner for The Love Songs of W.E.B. Dubois

, fiction winner for Wil Haygood, winner of the Ambassador Richard C. Holbrooke Distinguished Achievement Award

Learn more about the Dayton Literary Peace Prize at https://www.daytonliterarypeaceprize.org/