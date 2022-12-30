Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - '(You Don’t Know) How Glad I Am'

One of America’s most celebrated vocalists hailed from Ohio. Chillicothe to be exact. Nancy Wilson was a multi-talented singer and actor who had a long, storied career. Her prime career years were the early 1960’s to the beginning of the 1970’s. That means while most of you younger readers may not know who she is, your grandparents (and even more than a few parents) know who Wilson was.

Wilson had serious Ohio roots. She graduated from West High School in Columbus, Ohio and attended Central State University. Wilson scored her record deal in 1960, and immediately went on a tear releasing several hit albums and songs. From 1963 to 1971, Wilson had 11 songs make Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. Her most popular single, and her most well known hit, was the jazzy but Pop composition (You Don’t Know) How Glad I Am. It reached the number 11 spot on Billboard’s pop chart.

Wilson would go on to guest star on television shows, and even had her own Emmy winning show, The Nancy Wilson Show for one season. She ultimately won three Grammy Awards, numerous other awards/accolades, and even got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Wilson died on December 13th, 2018. Her legacy is impressive, and her voice was magic. Kinda like…Ohio.

Experience the vocal majesty of Nancy Wilson.

