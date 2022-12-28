Looking for a New Year's Eve celebration in Southwest Ohio? Here are some places to start

If you’re looking for live music/entertainment this New Year’s Eve, below is a round-up of local events that are happening in the Miami Valley. Click on the links to get all the info from each source/venue.

Blind Bob’s: Freakquency rocks in the New Year @ Blind Bob's

Close it out the year with the incredible high energy sounds of Freakquency, laughter, and shoes dancing on the floor all night long!

Dublin Pub: New Year's Eve with Jameson's Folly

Toast the New Year with bagpipes and fiddles.

Hank's Local: Authorized Personnel New Years Eve Party

A raffle, champagne at midnight, dancing, live music and more

J.D. Legends: NYE Bash with Wreking Crue & Blackwater

The Motley Crue experience is a nationally touring tribute band with stage shows like no other.

Kingspoint Pub: PARTY PUNCH at Kingspoint for NYE!

Say goodbye to 2022 and ring in 2023 with PARTY PUNCH at Kingspoint Pub.

Little Fish Dayton: Levitate NYE Dance Party

After the kitchen closes, the Taproom will transform into the dance party of your dreams - so dress to impress! Levitate with DJs Luke and Cody will bring the funk, disco, soul, jazz, and more, all carefully selected on vinyl records.

Lock 27: New Year's Eve Drag Brunch

a fabulous Drag Brunch hosted by Scarlett Moon and her queens! Kick off your New Year's Eve celebration with a drag brunch at Lock 27's downtown Dayton Taproom.

Marriott at the University of Dayton: New Year's Eve and 20s Gala

Featuring music from DJ Oscar and live performance by Chay Buddah and the Chazz Band

Mills Park Hotel: NYE 2023 Brew & Bash

Mills Park Hotel in Yellow Springs' annual NYE Party with two different experiences to choose from.

Temple of the Rebel Goddess: Sober & Spiritual Solar Return Celebration

An evening of dance, meditation & pathworking, journaling, sound and sensory bath, intention setting and barrier releasing. And the Grand Finale... We will ring in the New Year with a BANGING drum circle!

Trolley Stop: New Year’s Eve Bash with CAFÉ UNIT

The Café Unit w/ Scotty Houchens. will present a a wide range of fun, energetic music alongside drinks, a roaring fire and plenty of good times.

Yellow Cab Tavern: Dayton’s New Year’s Eve Ball Drop & Silent Disco

Ring in 2023 at Dayton's 5th Annual New Year's Eve Ball Drop and Silent Disco at The Yellow Cab with host Zac Pitts Dance in the New Year with three different stations to choose from! KimL will be on the green station with EDM, Sexbox on the blue station with 70s, 80s, and 90s, and John Chapel on the Red station with modern Hip Hop!

Zen Lounge: Singing in the New Year (KARAOKE style)

Zen Lounge will celebrate New Year's Eve with a new Saturday Night Karaoke

