What's Great in Dayton: December 9 - 15, 2022

Cindy Lou Who: That over-indulgent holiday celebrant "Cindy Lou Who" is back at the Human Race Theater to make your holidays bright! Cindy Lou does not discriminate….she'll offend everyone! This show is for ages 18 and up. Now through December 23.

A Holiday Cabaret: “Season's Greetings: A Holiday Cabaret” is a unique musical experience that reimagines many of the season's classics in a fun and casual way. Go to the PNC Arts Annex tonight and Saturday.

A Solstice Poetry Reading: If you are here in Yellow Springs tonight there’s the “Solstice Poetry Reading.” Go to the Vernet Ecological Building on Corry Street at 7pm.

The Family Holiday Film Series: The Family Holiday Film Series provides free admission for children 12 and under. It’s at the Neon at 11am and this Saturday you see ELF.

Cookies for We Care Arts: Also on Saturday at the “Cookie Walk” you choose from 100's of cookies which can be bought by the pound. They are boxed and ready to be gifted or enjoyed at your family gathering. Go to We Care Arts at 3035 Wilmington Pike, 10am to 3pm.

Christkindlmarkt: At the Christkindlmarkt quality vendors provide hand crafted ornaments, beer steins, German collectible items, antiques, unique jewelry, note cards, paper cut-outs and more. It's Saturday at Dayton Liederkranz-Turner, 10am to 5pm.

Home for the Holidays: The Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra on Saturday are performing “Home for the Holidays.” It's at the Dayton Masonic Center at 3 and again at 7pm....and there is no cost.

Jingle Lights: The Downtown Jingle Lights are working. See downtown streets transformed into an interactive drive-thru light show choreographed to the beat of your favorite holiday tunes. Tune your radio to 105.7 FM as you drive around downtown.