Arts & Culture

Yellow Springs and Dayton mayors proclaim October 26, 2022 Public Radio Music Day

WYSO | By Juliet Fromholt,
Evan Miller
Published October 27, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT
(from left) Midday Music host Evan Miller, Yellow Springs Mayor Pam Conine, WYSO General Manager Luke Dennis and Music Director Juliet Fromholt on Public Radio Music Day 2022.
Basim Blunt
/
WYSO
(from left) Midday Music host Evan Miller, Yellow Springs Mayor Pam Conine, WYSO General Manager Luke Dennis and Music Director Juliet Fromholt on Public Radio Music Day 2022.

On October 26, 2022 public radio stations around the country celebrated Public Radio Music Day with a variety of activities. Here at WYSO, we joined in the festivities along with our local community.

Yellow Springs Mayor and former WYSO music host Pam Conine joined Midday Music host Evan Miller and WYSO General Manager Luke Dennis live in the studio to reminisce on her time at the station and read her official Public Radio Music Day proclamation. A similar proclamation from Mayor Jeffrey Mims of Dayton was also shared.

Juliet Fromholt
Evan Miller
