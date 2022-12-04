What's Great in Dayton: December 2 - 8, 2022

First Friday: Tonight is First Friday with so much going on in downtown Dayton.

Jingle All the Way: The Downtown Jingle Lights are working. See downtown streets transformed into an interactive drive-thru light show choreographed to the beat of your favorite holiday tunes. Tune your radio to 105.7 FM as you drive around downtown.

Small Treasures at Front Street: If you go to Front Street find The ARTery Gallery. There are “Small Treasures” from 16 artists. It’s open today from 5 to 9pm.

Family Holiday Film Series: On Saturday The Family Holiday Film Series provides free admission for children 12 and under. It’s at the Neon at 11am. This Saturday you see HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER'S STONE.

Hayner’s Holiday Open House: Imagine each room on all three floors of a mansion are decked-out and dazzled! Go up to Troy and see what over 20 decorators have done to transform this for the charming three-story mansion. It’s Hayner’s Holiday Open House on Saturday & Sunday.

Sweet Sounds of the Holidays: On Sunday you can see and hear the Sweet Sounds of the Holidays. A holiday concert and sing-along with the Bach Society Chorus, Kettering Children’s Choir Chorale, and the Kettering Advent Ringers. Kettering Adventist Church, 7:30 to 9pm.

A Carillon Christmas: See Carillon Historical Park’s 65-acre campus transformed into a winter wonderland of sparkle magic and holiday cheer! Check it out now through December 30.

Santa Claus on the RTA: Santa Claus is coming to town aboard the RTA’s Holiday Bus. Check out the route at: iriderta.org/holiday-bus

Yuletide at Renaissance Park: The Renaissance Park now offers a warm glow on Fridays & Saturdays. The village beckons you to take in light shows, enjoy hot food & drinks while you wander through their Yuletide Market. Now through December 17.

