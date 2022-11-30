© 2022 WYSO
Arts & Culture
Miami Valley Music Focus
Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.

Airwaves - Nirvana was here, October 30, 1993

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published November 30, 2022 at 12:26 PM EST
9620e22b-5dfe-44d0-8e06-dad17f1bb26d_largesize.jpg

If you’re a Miami Valley member of Generation X, you may have seen this show. Almost 30 years ago (29 to be exact), on October 30, 1993, one of the most important musical acts of this generation, and the last few decades, played a show at Hara Arena.

Nirvana rocked in Dayton.

1993-10-30_03.jpg

Below is audio of the performance (courtesy of Kurtis). As you can see on the set list, Nirvana sang all of their biggest hits, the biggest being Smells Like Teen Spirit and Come As You Are. For more intricate and intimate details about this specific show, you can check out the website livenirvana.com.

For historic, cultural, and tragic reasons, this show is important. We didn’t get many more shows from Nirvana after this one, so every snippet of sound we have from them should be revered. It’s also major that one of the biggest Rock groups in recent memory, fronted by one of Rock’s greatest creative minds, performed one of their last shows at Hara Arena and…Dayton.

Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio. This series is made possible by support from Ohio Arts Council.

Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
