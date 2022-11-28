© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Arts & Culture
Miami Valley Music Focus
Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.

Airwaves - The Who blows out Hara Arena in 1971

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published November 28, 2022 at 9:37 AM EST
117716111_2736696539946667_6210150963236420507_n.jpg

On August 13th, 1971, the legendary Rock band The Who played an equally legendary show at the now defunct (and also legendary) Hara Arena. I used the descriptor ‘legendary’ because apparently this night of the band’s Who’s Next tour was really notable. This blogger said so and so did another blog writer. The show was so special it was made into a bootleg album (it looks like this was done at least twice).

Below, you can check out this show in its entirety, courtesy of YouTube user @carlygt554. If you’re an older rock fan, you can relive some memories. If you’re younger, you can discover the music of a…legendary Rock group.

Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio. This series is made possible by support from Ohio Arts Council.

Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
Greg Simms Jr.