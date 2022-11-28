Airwaves - The Who blows out Hara Arena in 1971

On August 13th, 1971, the legendary Rock band The Who played an equally legendary show at the now defunct (and also legendary) Hara Arena. I used the descriptor ‘legendary’ because apparently this night of the band’s Who’s Next tour was really notable. This blogger said so and so did another blog writer. The show was so special it was made into a bootleg album (it looks like this was done at least twice).

Below, you can check out this show in its entirety, courtesy of YouTube user @carlygt554. If you’re an older rock fan, you can relive some memories. If you’re younger, you can discover the music of a…legendary Rock group.

