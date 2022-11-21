Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'That’s Amore'

Movie star. Singing legend. Television pioneer. Comedy all-timer. Las Vegas institution. Rat Packer. Entertainment renaissance man. Ohioan.

If you don’t know, the legendary Dean Martin was born and grew up in Steubenville, Ohio. He also sang for Cleveland band leader Sammy Watkins very early in his career, and Martin’s first marriage also took place in Cleveland. He and his wife had an apartment in Cleveland Heights. Martin would eventually make his way toward the big time in New York City.

Much like my Henry Mancini article, Dean Martin’s accomplishments are so numerous that you’d mess up your lunch break by reading this piece (it would be like reading War and Peace if I listed everything special Martin did). So, I’ll post his most impactful and famous content below.

Dean Martin, “The King of Cool”, was one of America’s most astounding talents, and one of Ohio’s greatest sons.

