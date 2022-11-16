Dirty Words Cabaret founder on translating the forbidden into the acessible

If you’re feeling adventurous, you can check out a hot event this Thursday, November 17. Dirty Words Cabaret is performing a new show called Dirty Words Cabaret: Girls.

If I have your attention, you’re probably asking yourself a few questions. The first is, more than likely, “What is this?”

In the words of its creator, “We are a Dayton based burlesque production for thirsty bibliophiles. In addition to unique burlesque performances, we also do live readings of erotica! Each show is completely different from the last and you never really know what you’re going to get. Sometimes I curate readings and acts with historical or literary significance, and sometimes it’s smut from 1992 porno mags. Either way, the words are always dirty. “

If your next question is, “Who thought this up?”, the creator/founder of Dirty Words Cabaret says, “I’m Mer Imbri! I produce Dirty Words Cabaret and I perform burlesque.” Imbri also explained to me her role in the cabaret. “Dirty Words Cabaret is an organization run by just me, Imbri. However, the artists who perform in it for me are a big part of DWC so I usually refer to it as ‘we.’ Their contributions are everything. “

I had my own questions. My biggest one was, “How did this start? Why did this start” (I know. Those are two questions. I was really curious.) Imbri’s answer was, “It just felt like Dayton needed something new and stimulating. Something it hadn’t seen before. I had read some things about literary burlesque shows in larger cities and found it inspiring. With my love of burlesque, books, and history, DWC came together very naturally. I had my idea, set up a plan and booked the first show in May 2021. Things were still pretty restricted then so it was a small show but I started out in a beautifully intimate space and made everybody feel lost in a cozy but very adult themed story book."

I inquired about this Thursday’s show, and Imbri relayed, “We are all so excited for this one. We’ll be getting cuddly at Red Star downtown and all of our stories will be from Chuck Tingle’s, Lesbian Classics Get Me Off. Needless to say it’s going to be a very gay time for all! We’ve also got some naughty surprises nestled in between acts that only show patrons get to know about."

A nagging question I also had was…”Does anybody dig this stuff? Imbri told me, “Well, we sold out this show in a week so I’d say they are very enthusiastic. People don’t often get to openly indulge in these sorts of things so I think they really like getting time to lay aside they’re embarrassment and just enjoy their sexuality as the normal thing it is."

Boom.

As far as upcoming events from Imbri, she mentioned, ”Our upcoming show is November 17. It’s sold out but you can follow us on Facebook and Instagram, @dirtywords_cabaret, for upcoming events as they happen! You can also see photos and video from previous shows, and we even post dirty poetry from time to time.”

I wondered if there was an ultimate goal for Imbri’s brainchild and ambitions. She laid out, “Ultimately I want to create opportunities for others to learn and feel safe to express themselves unconditionally. I chose erotica as my center point because of its reputation as ‘forbidden.’ I think it lets people relax and be themselves more easily when you make the ‘forbidden’ not only accessible but invited."

Event information: https://rb.gy/efnqqr