Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'The Pink Panther Theme'

None other than Henry Mancini was born in Cleveland, Ohio. He was born in our state on April 16th, 1924. Soon after his birth, his family moved to West Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, where he would be raised.

I could do the standard thing that I usually do with these articles, and tell you Mancini’s story (of his life). But, to do that, this piece would take an hour for you all to read on your phones. Mancini has been acknowledged as one of the greatest composers in American and television film history, and his accomplishments are vast. So, I’m gonna do something different. I’ll mention his two most well known songs; the iconic The Pink Panther Theme (from the The Pink Panther film franchise) and Moon River (from the classic movie Breakfast at Tiffany’s). For the rest of this article, I’ll just list his works and accomplishments. Trust me…they’re mind blowing.

Henry Mancini’s hit songs (from movies and television shows):

Charade

Dear Heart

Hawaii

Two for the Road

Wait Until Dark

Love Theme from Romeo and Juliet

Theme from Love Story

Theme from Charlie’s Angels

Film scores and themes by Henry Mancini:

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Creature from the Black Lagoon

Operation Petticoat

Charade

The Pink Panther

Wait Until Dark

That’s Entertainment!

The Return of the Pink Panther

10

Victor Victoria

Silver Streak

Revenge of the Pink Panther

Television scores and themes by Henry Mancini:

Peter Gunn

The Pink Panther Show

The NBC Mystery Movie

What’s Happening !!

NBC Nightly News

Newhart

Remington Steele

Ripley’s Believe It or Not!

Hotel

Tic Tac Dough

Amazing, huh? Mancini died in 1994, but his fantastic legacy shines on. Ain’t it cool what Ohio born people are capable of?

Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio. This series is made possible by support from Ohio Arts Council.

