Arts & Culture

What's Great in Dayton: November 4 - 10, 2022

WYSO | By Charlie Campbell
Published November 4, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT
First Friday features art gallery openings, special events, and more.

Charlie Campbell's picks for what to do and see this week in Southwest Ohio

Calling all gamers: The annual AcadeCon is this weekend. It’s gaming where gamers of all types are welcome and fun is the goal at Dayton Convention Center today, Saturday, and Sunday.

First Friday: First Friday is tonight with live music . food and drink specials; art gallery exhibit openings, performing arts programs…. the city lights up with excitement to kick off a new month!

Bombers & Brews: On Saturday evening at the Air Force Museum they have Bombers & Brews. An evening of entertainment with a strolling magician; skill games like the Bernoulli Canon, Connect 4, or Jenga; more info of American culture and more. 6 to 10pm.

A mystery on stage: The Human Race Theatre has a new production, Deadline. It's a bit of CLUE and a bit of KNIVES OUT and a lot of fun! And…a warning if you attend, there are sudden loud noises (including 3 prop gunshots) and strobe lighting effects.

A Raffle for good: The 12 Days of Christmas Raffle is now available, and 100% of these raffle ticket sales go directly to Dayton Children’s Hospital’s Family Resource Connection. One lucky winner takes home a ton of amazing prizes.

Charlie Campbell
Charlie Campbell wants to spread the news of so many wonderful aspects in the greater Dayton area. He is a cheerleader and a real believer that our area is the place to be. He has been active in this area for almost 40 years and you can hear him weekly at WYSO.
