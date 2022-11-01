Shamera Reid is running things. Get to know this Dayton artist and promoter

Shamera Reid is a renaissance woman. She’s an art teacher, a graphic designer, and a videographer. She’s also a promoter. A promoter to watch. Reid has recently produced events that have gotten notice in the Miami Valley. She’s also discovered and spotlighted up and coming artists with potential star power. Reid is the creator/host of three shows. She was kind enough to take time out of her busy schedule to talk to me about her projects and goals.

When I asked Reid about all of her events, she gave me a breakdown: “I have a HER/SIR Series that I started at the top of the year, that I am pushing here in Ohio as well as California. I have a monthly open mic I host here in Dayton called Lost in Translation aka LIT every last Tuesday of the month. I have a monthly night of poetry called Sapio-Sensual that I host out in Columbus every 3rd Sunday 6-9pm. I also host miscellaneous events like birthday parties, holiday themed events and collaborative events with friends throughout the year.”

The HER/SIR event piqued my interest. I asked Reid about it, and she responded, "The HER/SIR series is like my baby. I came into this year with the goal of working smarter not harder. I’ve been hosting events for years now and I figured it made sense to take one outline and run it all year, just do it in different places. The HER event, I booked all queens, from entertainment to vendors, food etc, and to balance it out I had kings hosting. We did it in Dayton Feb 12, Oakland April 16, and San Diego July 23."

Reid continued her explanation, “The SIR event is the same outline just instead of booking all queens I booked all kings and had 3 queens host to balance it out. We started the SIR series in Dayton Sept 18 and we are taking it to the Bay Area next month Nov. 12. We will be closing out the series in San Diego January 14. The main objective of this event is to create a platform where we can show love to our kings and queens and praise those chasing their dreams, being intentional in their movements and not being content with a 'NO' but staying consistent."

Reid has been supportive of Dayton’s local poetry scene with her shows. I asked her what she thought about this city’s poetry scene. She offered, “The poetry scene in Dayton is booming for sure. I’m so appreciative of the Lost In Translation platform I’ve created because it allows me to meet dope poets all the time. Every month I’m meeting some new poets, singers, lyricists and musicians. Shout out to consistent poets like Kat King, The Bars Kid, Brave Nate, Atlas, Leroy Bean and all the others out here getting to it! “

The talent is ALL THE WAY THERE! From singers, lyricists, poets, fashion designers, artists, hair stylists, barbers etc… so much talent.

It would seem as though Reid has a great eye for talent. I asked her what she thought about the overall artistic talent in this region, and she shared, “I think there is a ton of talent in Dayton! The only issue, in my opinion, is the marketing and promotion of all the talent. A lot of people are promoting to their friends only as opposed to practicing guerrilla marketing and having hard copy general flyers sending traffic back to their websites/social media sites, and showing up to events even if they’re not performing and still networking and building. Having an online presence as well is a good move. However, the talent is ALL THE WAY THERE! From singers, lyricists, poets, fashion designers, artists, hair stylists, barbers etc… so much talent."

I was so impressed with Reids plans and insight, I had to ask her about her ultimate goal/goals with her promotional efforts. She answered, “My ultimate goal is to create platforms for creatives to be acknowledged in a sound manner. From my events, to my magazine publication, to my music and podcasts… I aspire to motivate and inspire. And from the sound of it, it’s been working. People are forming bonds with each other, they are getting more attuned to their goals and ambitions. I’m loving how more invested these creatives are becoming.”

From what she’s said to me, I feel safe with adding another title to the numerous ones she already has…visionary.

Lord knows we need more of them.

Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio. This series is made possible by support from Ohio Arts Council.