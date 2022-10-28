What's Great in Dayton: October 28 - November 3, 2022

The Headless Horseman and Ichabod Crane: Dayton Ballet’s brand-new production The Legend of Sleepy Hollow is this weekend. The haunting story of the Headless Horseman comes to life along with Ichabod Crane, and Brom Bones. It's a brand-new original score performed live by musicians from the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra to deliver the musical backdrop to this eerie legend that has been passed down through generations since the 1800s.

Attend the tale of Sweeney Todd: The famous play Sweeney Todd is at PNC Arts Annex tonight and tomorrow. This is a warning that if you attend there is: blood, gore, death, murder, extreme sexual innuendos, and strobe light effects….and a heck of a play!

Israel in Egypt: On Sunday the Bach Society of Dayton are performing Handel's Israel in Egypt. It's at the Kettering Adventist Church at 7:30pm.

Deadline: The Human Race Theatre has a new production Deadline. It's a bit of CLUE and a bit of KNIVES OUT and a lot of fun! It starts next week and…this is a warning that if you attend there are sudden loud noises (including 3 prop gunshots) and strobe lighting effects.

A Raffle for good: The 12 Days of Christmas Raffle is now available, and 100% of these raffle ticket sales go directly to Dayton Children’s Hospital’s Family Resource Connection. One lucky winner takes home a ton of amazing prizes.