PHOTOS: Day one of Dayton Music Fest 2022 featured songwriters, MCs and full bands on two stages

After a two year hiatus, Dayton Music Fest returned, October 21 and 22, 2022. Dozens of local musicians performed at Blind Bob's and Yellow Cab Tavern. WYSO was proud to partner with Dayton Music Fest, and photographer Ruthie Herman captured the event for us.

Friday night's lineup included: MC Cooley the Curator, Yuppie, SKRT, K. Carter, Flamborghini, Lioness, Cory Breth, Mike Bankhead, Dave Berry, Eric Cassidy, Harold Hensley, XL 427, 1984 Draft, Age Nowhere, Bribing Senators, Amber Hargett & The Who's Who

Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio. This series is made possible by support from Ohio Arts Council.