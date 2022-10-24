Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'Shout’

If you know anything about American pop culture, you know of Shout. It’s been featured in classic movies like Animal House and Wedding Crashers. And, it’s been a staple of weddings for decades (it’s the number one reason why uncles and dads dance like maniacs and pull muscles and slip discs at these same weddings). What you may not know is that the song was originally created and sung by a legendary R&B group from Cincinnati, Ohio.

Yup. Otis Day & The Knights (the band that famously covered the song in Animal House) did not create Shout nor sing it originally. That distinction goes to The Isley Brothers. The pride of Lincoln Heights (full disclosure, the Isley’s grew up with and babysat my father), The Isley’s wrote and released the song in 1959. That year, the song reached number 47 on Billboard's pop charts. The single got an unexpected new life when it was performed by Otis Day’s band at the legendary toga party scene in Animal House. And from that point, Shout was adopted to be one of the United States’ top party songs. Shout gets blasted at wedding receptions, sporting events, and typical parties. It’s been featured on television commercials and other films.

There is a slight injustice with the fact that many people, including the song’s biggest fans, don’t know that The Isley Brothers were the originators of the tune. But, with this article, hopefully I’ve opened some eyes to the fact that a very talented family of Ohioans gave us this classic party starter.

